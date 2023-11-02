Comedian Suzi Ruffell hoping to add Dundonian accent to repertoire as she heads for city with stand-up show Snappy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Comedian Suzi Ruffell hoping to add Dundonian accent to repertoire as she heads for city with stand-up show Snappy

The Live At The Apollo comedian opens up on oversharing on TV and internet trolls ahead of Dundee gig.

Suzi Ruffell.
Sharp dresser Suzi Ruffell is bringing her stand-up show Snappy to the Gardyne Theatre. Image: Aeman Sukkar.
By Rebecca Baird

Everyone is constantly making fools of themselves.

At least, that’s what comedian Suzi Ruffell likes to tell herself.

“I parked in the wrong place at my yoga centre the other day and I got told off by a lady that works there in front of everyone,” recalls the Live From The BBC star during a Zoom call from her Brighton home.

“That was quite embarrassing. But we’re all constantly making fools of ourselves, and that’s what I hope people take away from this show.”

The show in question is Snappy.

Comedian Suzi Ruffell who is coming to Dundee.
Suzi Ruffell, who is known for her ‘100mph’ stand-up, is heading to Dundee. Image: BBC.

It focuses on “settling down (but not settling), becoming a mother (without becoming mumsy) and still worrying about everything” and Ruffell is bringing it to Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre later this month.

And she’ll be looking to snap up some new impressions while she’s here.

“I always have lovely shows in Scotland,” smiles the 37-year-old mum of one. “The Scottish crowds are generally super fun, really up for it.

“My only issue is that the actress in me starts listening out for the different sounds so that when I come home I can add, for example, a Dundee accent to my repertoire!”

‘I want everything done yesterday’ says Snappy comic Suzi Ruffell

The title, she explains, comes from her love of being a ‘snappy dresser’ – she’s known for her signature suits – as well as her tendency to “want everything done yesterday”.

“I am always going 100mph,” she says, speaking at a speed which confirms that to be true. “I’ve had to force myself to learn to stop and take things in, and to stop being so hectic.”

Suzi Ruffell attending the Virgin Atlantic Attitude Awards at the Roundhouse in London in her signature look – a ‘snappy’ suit. Image: James Manning/PA Wire.

Ruffell, who is waiting on an ADHD diagnosis when we speak, reveals she’s tried several methods of slowing down with various levels of success – mediation, no; yoga, sometimes; sea swimming, often – but the activity which she finds most centring is being on stage.

“I’m very in the moment on stage, because you’ve got to be – if someone joins in, or if I’m having a chit-chat with the audience, I need to be on it,” she explains.

“So that makes me feel centred.”

But she admits that putting together this show presented a new challenge, as it was the first show she’d written whilst being a parent to her three-year-old daughter.

“She has a lot of attitude, but she can’t help it, you know? She’s feeling all her emotions for the very first time, and I’m trying to be very understanding,” chuckles Ruffell.

Suzi Ruffell.
Bright and bold are big themes for Suzi. Image: Aeman Sukkar.

“This is the first time I’ve written a show whilst I’ve been a parent, and what it made me do was be really, really brave,” she continues.

“Because when you’ve got lots and lots of time to write a show, you don’t always have to try new stuff and you can be a bit cowardly. But because I didn’t have as much time as normal, I had to just be bold!”

Stand-up is no stranger to oversharing ‘rush of shame’

However, the Live At The Apollo regular admits that being bold doesn’t necessarily mean giving everything away – though her younger self perhaps thought it did.

“I can’t help but tell everyone everything, I’m like ‘blah blah blah!’,” she explains, with the help of hand-puppets.

“But I think it’s important to keep a little bit back.

“You know sometimes you have a drink and you overshare, and then you have that feeling in the morning? That rush of shame? You don’t want to have that feeling. So you have to work out where your level is.

Suzi Ruffell has appeared on Live From The BBC. Image: BBC.

“I’ve done it before, when I was a less experienced stand up, I would just share everything, and then years later I’d go: ‘Oh God, I really don’t like that that’s on telly!’

“So the older I get, the better I am at it.”

When it comes to working out that balance of performance and privacy, Ruffell says her partner Alice Storey is her barometer.

“I share everything about me, but I never share too much about my family,” she explains.

“Because my daughter’s too young to say ‘I don’t mind you talking about me’ and my partner is not in the industry and has not interest in being the centre of attention!”

Parenthood and stand-up is ‘constant juggle’

And though she’s regularly on tour, Ruffell feels “incredibly lucky” that she’s never away from home for more than three or four nights at a time, meaning she can juggle parenthood alongside her “showing-off career”.

“It’s not all rock ‘n’ roll, I don’t go and push TVs out of windows or get absolutely hammered,” she chuckles. “You can’t really do that on tour.

“I’m lucky that I’ve got a very supportive partner, and mother-in-law, and an amazing mum who are all really hands on and brilliant, and all help me have my showing-off career,” she says.

“It is a juggle, but I don’t think that’s any different to parents reading this that have a job that’s a bit more usual than being a stand up. I think it’s a constant juggle working out your job, your child, your partner, your friends, stuff that’s just for you.

“It’s a lot of plates in the air, and sometimes I get it wrong and they smash – just like any other parent.”

Queer visibility is important to Ruffell

But as a gay woman in the media who still has homophobia directed at her in 2023, Ruffell stands by her desire to be “visible”, and to share enough of herself that her show lets people into her world.

“My show definitely isn’t all about being gay. I’d say the majority of my audience is probably straight, because they just like comedy and they don’t give two hoots about who my partner is and what gender they are,” she says thoughtfully.

Suzi Ruffell is an advocate for gay visibility, particularly among women in the media. Image: Aeman Sukkar.

“But I certainly think the world is swinging to the right. And whereas once upon a time, I think I would’ve really focused on that, now I’ve realised that I can’t always change people’s minds – all I can do is be myself and live a happy and kind life.

“If people are shouting into a void on the internet, it’s their own time they’re wasting.”

Suzi Ruffell’s Snappy tour will hit Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre on November 15 2023.

More from Entertainment

Sir Paul McCartney has said it was ‘magical’ to feel as though he was reuniting with his fellow Beatles for their song Now And Then (MJ Kim/MPL Communications/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney: It was magical to feel like I was reuniting with John…
Matt Willis has spoken of his experience with addiction (Helen Murray/2:22 – A Ghost Story/PA)
Matt Willis on addiction: I went to rehab three times for other people
NUJ members across BBC Local have been involved in a protracted dispute (Ian West/PA)
BBC journalists to vote on offer aimed at resolving jobs dispute
The Beatles – left to right, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr and John Lennon – at a recording studio in London in 1967 (PA)
Review: The Beatles’ Now And Then
Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis appears in court in Las Vegas (AP Photo/John Locher, Pool)
Gang leader denies playing part in killing of Tupac Shakur in 1996
The Beatles’ ‘last’ song Now And Then has been released (PA)
Beatles’ Now And Then branded ‘qualified success’ after its release
Festival-goers at the Isle of Wight Festival (David Jensen/PA)
The Prodigy and Green Day among headliners for Isle of Wight Festival 2024
The festival apologised for the late change to the sale dates and urged those interested in buying a ticket to check their registration (Ben Birchall/PA)
Glastonbury ticket sales pushed back by two weeks after registration issues
English National Opera (Laura Lean/PA)
Proposed cuts to English National Opera would be ‘disastrous’, says union
Rapper Lady Leshurr has said her career has been ruined by her recent court case (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Lady Leshurr: Court case has been one of the worst experiences of my life

Conversation