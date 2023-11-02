Fife Man sent to hospital after car strikes pedestrian on Crosshill street The crash took place at a crossing island just after 6pm on Thursday evening. By Ben MacDonald November 2 2023, 7.28pm Share Man sent to hospital after car strikes pedestrian on Crosshill street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4802258/car-strikes-pedestrian-crosshill/ Copy Link 0 comment A 57-year-old man has been sent to hospital after a car crashed into a pedestrian in Crosshill. Emergency services were called to the town’s Main Street just after 6pm on Thursday. It is thought that the man was standing on a crossing island when the crash happened. Police confirmed that the man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Main Street, Crosshill around 6.05pm on Thursday. “Emergency services are in attendance.” More to follow
