Man sent to hospital after car strikes pedestrian on Crosshill street

A 57-year-old man has been sent to hospital after a car crashed into a pedestrian in Crosshill.

Emergency services were called to the town’s Main Street just after 6pm on Thursday.

It is thought that the man was standing on a crossing island when the crash happened.

Police confirmed that the man was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Main Street, Crosshill around 6.05pm on Thursday.

“Emergency services are in attendance.”

