Trains halted due to power cut at Edinburgh Waverley station

Rail users have been left stranded at train stations due to the electrical fault.

By Ben MacDonald
Passengers walking along a platform past a ScotRail train
Trains are being halted due to a power cut. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Trains are being cancelled or delayed after Edinburgh’s Waverley station suffered a power cut.

Services to and from the capital’s main station were halted at around 4.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

Engineers are currently at the station to find what caused the fault.

One passenger told The Courier that they did not know how they were going to get back home and were looking at alternative means.

A ScotRail spokesperson said: “Due to a failure of the electricity supply at Edinburgh, our services will be subject to delay and alteration at this time. Investigations are underway and we will provide another update ASAP.”

On social media, Network Rail said: “We’re responding to a loss of power to the electricity supply in the Edinburgh area.

“Investigations are underway and we will provide a further update as soon as possible.

“Please check with your service provider for journey updates.”

Edinburgh Waverley
Passengers are left stranded at stations around the country. Image: Supplied

They added: “We suspect that this has been caused by a Telecomms fault and a specialist engineer has been dispatched.

“They are expected to arrive at the fault location at around 7pm and will begin fault finding.”

No trains arriving or departing Edinburgh

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Our teams are investigating a loss of power which is affecting the signalling system in the Edinburgh area.

“Currently, due to this issue, no trains can arrive at or depart from Edinburgh Waverley station. Our teams are working hard to fix the issue and get passengers safely on the move once again.

“We’re sorry for the disruption this is going to cause and want to thank passengers for their patience and understanding.”

ScotRail has supplied one bus for passengers travelling to Perth.

