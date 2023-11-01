Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up

There was congestion across the city, with approaches to the Tay Road Bridge struggling.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Dens Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS
Dens Park. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Rangers was delayed due to heavy traffic.

Traffic in the City of Discovery was at a standstill on Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash on Broughty Ferry Road at around 4.45pm.

The knock-on effect saw congestion across the city, with approaches to the Tay Road Bridge struggling.

A90 roadworks near Inchture had also been causing delays in recent days.

The Ibrox team bus was held up, resulting in a Dens Park kick-off of 8.30pm – 45 minutes after the intended start time of 7.45pm.

Dundee v Rangers game delayed

A Dundee FC statement said: “Due to severe traffic disruption tonight’s kick-off has been delayed and will now kick-off at 8.30pm.”

A Rangers statement read: “Tonight’s match at Dens Park will kick-off at 20:30 following severe traffic congestion in and around Dundee.

“Rangers thank our supporters for their patience, understanding and what will undoubtedly be their fantastic backing this evening.”

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution after the Broughty Ferry Road crash.

The road re-opened at around 6.40pm.

Heavy rain put game in doubt

The delayed start followed heavy rainfall in Dundee that put the game in doubt.

But referee Don Robertson passed the pitch as playable.

A statement earlier read: “Dundee Football Club are currently monitoring the weather conditions due to the recent heavy rainfall.

“As it currently stands the club are optimistic that this evening’s match against Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park will go ahead as planned.

“If there are any updates or changes regarding tonight’s match the club will update supporters through the club website and social media channels.”

