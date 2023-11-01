Dundee v Rangers game delayed as Ibrox team bus held up

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Rangers was delayed due to heavy traffic.

Traffic in the City of Discovery was at a standstill on Wednesday night after a two-vehicle crash on Broughty Ferry Road at around 4.45pm.

The knock-on effect saw congestion across the city, with approaches to the Tay Road Bridge struggling.

A90 roadworks near Inchture had also been causing delays in recent days.

The Ibrox team bus was held up, resulting in a Dens Park kick-off of 8.30pm – 45 minutes after the intended start time of 7.45pm.

Dundee v Rangers game delayed

A Dundee FC statement said: “Due to severe traffic disruption tonight’s kick-off has been delayed and will now kick-off at 8.30pm.”

A Rangers statement read: “Tonight’s match at Dens Park will kick-off at 20:30 following severe traffic congestion in and around Dundee.

“Rangers thank our supporters for their patience, understanding and what will undoubtedly be their fantastic backing this evening.”

A man was taken to Ninewells Hospital as a precaution after the Broughty Ferry Road crash.

The road re-opened at around 6.40pm.

Heavy rain put game in doubt

The delayed start followed heavy rainfall in Dundee that put the game in doubt.

But referee Don Robertson passed the pitch as playable.

A statement earlier read: “Dundee Football Club are currently monitoring the weather conditions due to the recent heavy rainfall.

“As it currently stands the club are optimistic that this evening’s match against Rangers at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park will go ahead as planned.

“If there are any updates or changes regarding tonight’s match the club will update supporters through the club website and social media channels.”