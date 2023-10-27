Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 between Dundee and Perth as the roads network continues to come under significant pressure.

Roadworks at Inchture, where a contraflow is in place, have been causing queues of at least 20 minutes on Friday afternoon.

Motorists travelling through the area have reported delays throughout this week due to the roadworks.

Traffic Scotland says the delays are affecting drivers in both directions.

The roadworks at Inchture are now due to end by Thursday morning (November 2).

Series of problems on roads across Tayside and Fife

It comes as there has been a series of issues on major routes across Tayside and Fife due to weather and roadworks.

The A92 in north-east Fife is shut at Kilmany due to flooding, while drivers on that road are also facing delays due to the works on the Tay Road Bridge.

Further along the A90/M90, work has been taking place at both Glencarse and the Friarton Bridge.

Dundee drivers have also reported long delays on roads across the city, partly due to emergency roadworks on Arbroath Road.

And there are also problems for motorists heading to and from Highland Perthshire, due to controversial roadworks near Dunkeld.