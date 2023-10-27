Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times

Dundee drivers have reported huge delays getting around the city this week as roadworks impact journey times.

Motorists say they have faced long queues on several main roads – with Thursday evening being particularly bad.

Commuters say it has appeared much busier than normal on routes in and out of the city centre.

One frustrated driver told The Courier: “My usual commute home from the town takes 15 minutes.

‘Double normal commuting time every night this week’

“But every night this week it has taken more than double that time and on Thursday night it was just ridiculous – with the journey taking well over an hour.

“Rush hour usually can be a bit slow on the Marketgait, but no one was going anywhere and drivers were starting to get frustrated.

“I heard it was exactly the same on Riverside Drive.

“I tried to take a different route – the second time I’ve done so this week – and that was no better.

“I eventually found my way onto Arbroath Road and the roadworks there meant very little was moving there either.

“One of the most frustrating things is that there doesn’t seem to be an obvious reason for how bad it has got – it must simply be a cumulative effect of the roadworks on Arbroath Road, the ongoing Tay Road Bridge works and the terrible weather we’ve had recently.

“Whatever is causing it, it’s certainly a real problem for commuters right now.”

Another driver said it took 50 minutes to reach the outskirts of Dundee from the city centre on Thursday evening.

Dundee drivers say they’ve ‘never seen traffic queueing that long’

On the Evening Telegraph’s Breaking News page on Facebook, dozens of readers also complained of long delays.

Steve Cummings said: “This week it’s been taking me over 30 minutes to get from Hilltown to Whitfield after work. It’s usually a 10-minute drive.”

Amanda Conway wrote: “I was stuck from 4.30pm to 5.40pm going from the Bell Street roundabout to Douglas.

“If I stayed on the Arbroath Road, I’d probably not be home right now.”

Emma Kelbie posted: “It’s been so busy the last few days but today (Thursday) was the worst.

“The queue of traffic started at the Wellgate and went all the way to the Scott Fyffe Roundabout.”

And Gillian Malcolm said: “There’s traffic queued back from the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, along Arbroath Road, Victoria Road and into the town. I’ve never seen traffic queued that long.”

Several people suggested emergency Scottish Water work to repair a burst main on Arbroath Road was contributing to the delays.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have been repairing a burst main on Arbroath Road.

“The repair is now complete and a team is on-site reinstating the road; works are due to be completed later today.

“We apologise for any disruption to residents and motorists, and thank them for their patience while this essential repair work was carried out.”

Dundee City Council ‘monitoring traffic flows’

Others put it down to more drivers using the Tay Road Bridge due to several roadworks on the A90 and M90 between Dundee and Perth, including at the Friarton Bridge.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The city council monitors traffic flows on key transport corridors throughout the city.

“A planned programme of roadworks is required in order to maintain infrastructure, including public utility apparatus, in a safe and serviceable condition.

“Roads in the city can also be affected by a range of factors including roadworks on strategic routes outwith Dundee.”

It comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that the Tay Road Bridge roadworks are going to run until December – about a month later than planned.