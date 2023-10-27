Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee drivers report huge delays as roadworks hit journey times

Restrictions on Arbroath Road and the Tay Road Bridge are thought to have contributed to long queues.

By Ben MacDonald
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Roadworks on Arbroath Road, near Craigie Avenue, have been causing delays. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee drivers have reported huge delays getting around the city this week as roadworks impact journey times.

Motorists say they have faced long queues on several main roads – with Thursday evening being particularly bad.

Commuters say it has appeared much busier than normal on routes in and out of the city centre.

One frustrated driver told The Courier: “My usual commute home from the town takes 15 minutes.

‘Double normal commuting time every night this week’

“But every night this week it has taken more than double that time and on Thursday night it was just ridiculous – with the journey taking well over an hour.

“Rush hour usually can be a bit slow on the Marketgait, but no one was going anywhere and drivers were starting to get frustrated.

“I heard it was exactly the same on Riverside Drive.

“I tried to take a different route – the second time I’ve done so this week – and that was no better.

A lane closure on the Tay Road Bridge during roadworks
The Tay Road Bridge roadworks have caused tailbacks. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“I eventually found my way onto Arbroath Road and the roadworks there meant very little was moving there either.

“One of the most frustrating things is that there doesn’t seem to be an obvious reason for how bad it has got – it must simply be a cumulative effect of the roadworks on Arbroath Road, the ongoing Tay Road Bridge works and the terrible weather we’ve had recently.

“Whatever is causing it, it’s certainly a real problem for commuters right now.”

Another driver said it took 50 minutes to reach the outskirts of Dundee from the city centre on Thursday evening.

Dundee drivers say they’ve ‘never seen traffic queueing that long’

On the Evening Telegraph’s Breaking News page on Facebook, dozens of readers also complained of long delays.

Steve Cummings said: “This week it’s been taking me over 30 minutes to get from Hilltown to Whitfield after work. It’s usually a 10-minute drive.”

Amanda Conway wrote: “I was stuck from 4.30pm to 5.40pm going from the Bell Street roundabout to Douglas.

“If I stayed on the Arbroath Road, I’d probably not be home right now.”

Emma Kelbie posted: “It’s been so busy the last few days but today (Thursday) was the worst.

“The queue of traffic started at the Wellgate and went all the way to the Scott Fyffe Roundabout.”

And Gillian Malcolm said: “There’s traffic queued back from the Scott Fyffe Roundabout, along Arbroath Road, Victoria Road and into the town. I’ve never seen traffic queued that long.”

Scottish Water is repairing a burst main on Arbroath Road. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Several people suggested emergency Scottish Water work to repair a burst main on Arbroath Road was contributing to the delays.

A spokesperson for Scottish Water said: “We have been repairing a burst main on Arbroath Road.

“The repair is now complete and a team is on-site reinstating the road; works are due to be completed later today.

“We apologise for any disruption to residents and motorists, and thank them for their patience while this essential repair work was carried out.”

Dundee City Council ‘monitoring traffic flows’

Others put it down to more drivers using the Tay Road Bridge due to several roadworks on the A90 and M90 between Dundee and Perth, including at the Friarton Bridge.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The city council monitors traffic flows on key transport corridors throughout the city.

“A planned programme of roadworks is required in order to maintain infrastructure, including public utility apparatus, in a safe and serviceable condition.

“Roads in the city can also be affected by a range of factors including roadworks on strategic routes outwith Dundee.”

It comes after it was confirmed earlier this week that the Tay Road Bridge roadworks are going to run until December – about a month later than planned.

More from Dundee

Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
Post Thumbnail
Major water rescue operation underway to save dog from Dundee burn
Emergency services at the scene on East Dock Street in Dundee
Car crash causing delays on East Dock Street in Dundee
Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill will visit Brechin and Broughty Ferry
Still Game stars to visit Dundee and Brechin
Police investigate after Andrew Rose died falling from a roof at WN Lindsay Ltd, near Stracathro.
Angus granary fined £60k after roof painter fell to his death
Fans are being asked to join in a minute's applause for Franny Mitchell. Image: Dundee United Supporters' Foundation/Alan Harvey/SNS Group
Dundee United fans urged to join minute's applause in memory of 'man with the…
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Hannah Laing will perform two shows at the Caird Hall
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing sells out two Caird Hall shows 'in minutes'
Christine Petrie spent a year on the picket line at Timex.
Christine Petrie: Son's tribute to former Dundee jute worker and Timex striker who has…
Katrina Stewart caused the Kirkton blaze by lighting a barbecue inside a caravan. Image: Facebook/ DC Thomson.
Soot-covered Dundee woman who lit barbecue in pensioner's caravan sentenced

Conversation