Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge roadworks behind schedule and set to continue until December

Additional repairs and recent bad weather have caused the delay.

By Andrew Robson
Work has been delayed on the Tay Road Bridge.
Work has been delayed on the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Major roadworks taking place on the Tay Road Bridge are behind schedule and are set to continue until December.

The project to resurface the bridge has been delayed by recent bad weather and extra repair work.

The resurfacing work on the bridge was originally expected to run until November but the targeted completion date has now been pushed back until December 15.

The 1966 surface on the bridge is being completely removed and waterproofed before a new asphalt surface is laid on top.

It is the first phase of the project with a second phase on the opposite carriageway expected to start next year.

Weather among reasons for delay to Tay Road Bridge roadworks

A statement on the Tay Road Bridge website on Wednesday said: “The current target completion date for the works is now December 15, which is slightly behind our original programme.

“This delay is due to additional concrete repairs being undertaken on exposure of the top of the deck, along with disruption caused by the inclement weather.

“We apologise to all of our users for the disruption our works are causing.”

Tay Road Bridge roadworks
A contraflow is in place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The work started in June and saw the Dundee-bound side closed for resurfacing.

A contraflow has been in operation with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

Drivers have reported delays during the roadworks and raised concerns about traffic merging before the contraflow.

Tay Road Bridge ‘90% resurfaced’

In the update, bridge bosses confirmed all planned concrete repairs are now finished and waterproofing is about 90% complete.

Surfacing is due to commence in early November, after which 42 movement joints will be installed.

Updates on traffic disruption on the Tay Road Bridge can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

