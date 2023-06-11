Tay Road Bridge roadworks: All you need to know as drivers set for major disruption

Drivers are preparing for major disruption in the months ahead as roadworks take place on the Tay Road Bridge.

The crossing between Dundee and Fife is to undergo resurfacing work from Monday (June 12).

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead due to the impact the roadworks will have on journey times.

Here is everything you need to know about the works.

How long are Tay Road Bridge roadworks running for?

The works on the bridge are being split into two phases.

The first phase, starting on Monday, is expected to run until November 2023 and will see the Dundee-bound side of the bridge resurfaced.

However, this timescale is weather-dependent.

Phase two is scheduled to begin in spring or summer 2024 on the other side of the bridge – meaning drivers could face disruption for more than a year.

What restrictions will be in place?

The bridge will close fully between 12.20am and 5am on Monday (June 12) to allow for preparation works.

The crossing will then operate under a contraflow with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

A92 from north-east/central Fife

Drivers using the A92 coming from north-east and central Fife will merge into one lane before they reach the Tay Road Bridge Roundabout.

From there, traffic will move into a contraflow across the bridge until it reaches Dundee.

B946 from Tayport

Drivers approaching the bridge from the B946 towards Tayport will have to travel southbound and loop around the Forgan Roundabout to access the bridge – a signed diversion will be in place.

Dundee Waterfront

Fife-bound traffic will merge into one lane as it enters the bridge at Dundee Waterfront.

A 30pmh speed limit will be in place during the works, and vehicles wider than 2.6m will be restricted from crossing.

The central walkway will mostly remain open.

Traffic arrangements for phase two are yet to be confirmed.

Why are the Tay Road Bridge roadworks happening?

The bridge has not been fully resurfaced in the 57 years since it was built, so the restrictions are to allow for that to happen.

In addition, 92 new expansion and movement joints will be installed to make the journey smoother.

Waterproofing will also be applied as well as a new asphalt surface.

Councillor Gary Holt from Fife Council – chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint board – said: “When work is completed in both directions next year, the new road surface will provide a smoother and more secure journey across the bridge for drivers.”

Where to find Tay Road Bridge traffic updates

Updates on traffic disruption can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

The Tay Road Bridge Twitter page is also issuing updates.