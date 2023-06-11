Tay Road Bridge roadworks: All you need to know as drivers set for major disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge roadworks: All you need to know as drivers set for major disruption

Maps, diversions and where to find traffic updates as a huge resurfacing programme takes place until November.

The entrance to the Tay Road Bridge from the Fife side
Major Tay Road Bridge roadworks start on Monday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Kieran Webster

Drivers are preparing for major disruption in the months ahead as roadworks take place on the Tay Road Bridge.

The crossing between Dundee and Fife is to undergo resurfacing work from Monday (June 12).

Motorists are being urged to plan ahead due to the impact the roadworks will have on journey times.

Here is everything you need to know about the works.

How long are Tay Road Bridge roadworks running for?

The works on the bridge are being split into two phases.

The first phase, starting on Monday, is expected to run until November 2023 and will see the Dundee-bound side of the bridge resurfaced.

The Tay Road Bridge from the Fife side
The Tay Road Bridge from the Fife side. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

However, this timescale is weather-dependent.

Phase two is scheduled to begin in spring or summer 2024 on the other side of the bridge – meaning drivers could face disruption for more than a year.

What restrictions will be in place?

The bridge will close fully between 12.20am and 5am on Monday (June 12) to allow for preparation works.

The crossing will then operate under a contraflow with one lane open for traffic heading in each direction.

A92 from north-east/central Fife

Drivers using the A92 coming from north-east and central Fife will merge into one lane before they reach the Tay Road Bridge Roundabout.

From there, traffic will move into a contraflow across the bridge until it reaches Dundee.

A map of traffic arrangements during the Tay Road Bridge roadworks
Traffic arrangements on the A92 (click to reveal full size) Image: Tay Road Bridge/Twitter

B946 from Tayport

Drivers approaching the bridge from the B946 towards Tayport will have to travel southbound and loop around the Forgan Roundabout to access the bridge – a signed diversion will be in place.

A map of traffic arrangements during the Tay Road Bridge roadworks
Traffic plans on he B946 (click to reveal full size). Image: Tay Road Bridge/Twitter

Dundee Waterfront

Fife-bound traffic will merge into one lane as it enters the bridge at Dundee Waterfront.

A map of traffic arrangements during the Tay Road Bridge roadworks
Traffic arrangements heading to Fife from Dundee Waterfront (click to reveal full size). Image: Tay Road Bridge/Twitter

A 30pmh speed limit will be in place during the works, and vehicles wider than 2.6m will be restricted from crossing.

The central walkway will mostly remain open.

Traffic arrangements for phase two are yet to be confirmed.

Why are the Tay Road Bridge roadworks happening?

The bridge has not been fully resurfaced in the 57 years since it was built, so the restrictions are to allow for that to happen.

In addition, 92 new expansion and movement joints will be installed to make the journey smoother.

A sign warning of roadworks on the Tay Road Bridge
Disruption could last for months. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Waterproofing will also be applied as well as a new asphalt surface.

Councillor Gary Holt from Fife Council – chair of the Tay Road Bridge joint board – said: “When work is completed in both directions next year, the new road surface will provide a smoother and more secure journey across the bridge for drivers.”

Where to find Tay Road Bridge traffic updates

Updates on traffic disruption can be found on the Traffic Scotland website.

The Tay Road Bridge Twitter page is also issuing updates.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Dundee

First Minister Humza Yousaf helped celebrate Big Noise Douglas at a special performance on Saturday
Big Noise Douglas: First Minister joins fifth birthday celebrations three months on from funding…
Firefighters demonstrate in Glenrothes against fire service cuts.
Dundee firefighters issue 'call to arms' ahead of city centre demonstration against cuts
Blurred shot of an Xplore Dundee bus moving through the city centre
Xplore Dundee bus strike: Key details including which services won't be running
firefighters tackle the ferocious blaze which destroyed the van
'Ferocious' blaze destroys van in Dundee city centre street
James Baxter (8) chilled ahead of the parade. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands descend on the city for Dundee Pride
Richard Jobson of The Skids
The Skids: Fife band's new track adopted by Dusseldorf football fans
Rad Apples in Dundee.
Dundee vegan bar to close amid rise in cost-of-living
Nicol appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Angus stalker crept into ex-partner's home to stand by her bed at dead of…
CR0042742, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, drag artist Dandelion and Rebecca Baird in drag make up for a feature. Picture shows; G who's drag name is Dandelion alongside Rebecca Baird who is dressed up for the day. Tuesday 9th May, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Am I allowed to do this?': Trans Dundee drag artist opens up on gender…
Several items remain at Camperdown Park after Big Weekend. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dog walkers slam state of Camperdown Park as rubbish left a fortnight after Big…
5

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]