Home News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose bowling pavilion sale to second highest bidder prompts council committee walkout

Montrose councillors failed in a bid to bring details of the planned sale of the Inch Pavilion and bowling green from the town common good into the public domain.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Inch pavilion is set to be sold by Angus Council. Image: Angus Council

Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council – but not to the highest bidder.

It prompted a councillor walkout at a meeting to discuss the disposal of the common good asset.

Town Independent Tommy Stewart said it was wrong to keep the public in the dark.

But authority legal chief Jackie Buchanan told members it was protocol for such financial decisions to be dealt with in private.

And the public will learn the full details of the deal in a community consultation which must take place.

Under common good rules, any deal must also be approved by the courts.

Surplus to council requirements

The bowling green and pavilion were declared surplus to council requirements in 2021.

Several offers were received by the council.

Inch bowling green closed when clubs in Montrose amalgamated. Image: Angus Council

But the top bid is not the one the authority is set to accept.

It follows a “best value” exercise by officers

“Following receipt of offers, it was considered appropriate to obtain further information from all bidders, including information on proposed consideration and proposed use, and restrictions on proposed use,” said the committee report.

But the financials of the deal were considered behind closed doors.

Transparency call

Independent Mr Stewart tried to bring the debate off green – private – papers in the meeting agenda and into the public domain.

“This is common good, it belongs to the people of Montrose,” he said.

“We are overseeing this on behalf of the people that elected us – they put their trust in us to look after the common good interest.

Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart
Montrose councillor Tommy Stewart called for the sale plan to be considered in public. Image: DC Thomson

“In the interests of transparency, this needs to be on white paper.”

Montrose Conservative colleague Iain Gall added: “It’s a people’s asset, it is not ours and this should be heard in a public forum.”

Legal director Jackie Buchanan said there was a clear legal basis for the item being considered in private.

‘Abrogating responsibility’

Montrose SNP member Bill Duff said: “I take the (legal) advice seriously here, there are a lot of complexities.”

Opposition councillors on the committee registered their dissent and did not take part in the sale discussion.

Montrose SNP councillor Kenny Braes condemned their stance.

“I find it very disappointing that so many councillors are abrogating their responsibility in this matter, particularly the Montrose councillors,” he said.

