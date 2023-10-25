Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s tribute after death of Kirkcaldy peer Lord Elder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s tribute after death of Kirkcaldy peer Lord Elder

Lord Elder was a schoolfriend of former Prime Minster Gordon Brown when they grew up in Kirkcaldy.

By Chris Ferguson
Lord Murray Elder, Kirkcaldy peer and school friend of Gordon Brown has died.
Tribute has been paid to Labour peer, Lord Murray Elder of Kirkcaldy, who has died aged 73.

Murray Elder, one of the world’s longest-surviving heart transplant patients, was general secretary of the Labour Party in Scotland from 1988 until 1992.

He then went on to serve as chief of staff to then Labour leader and fellow Scot, the late John Smith.

Mr Brown wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “Mourning the death last night of my Kirkcaldy schoolfriend (Lord) Murray Elder, former chief of staff to John Smith and Donald Dewar. One of the world’s longest surviving heart transplant patients, his life was a study in personal courage and great achievement against many odds.”

Dundee role

Lord Elder had been chancellor of Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education in Dundee for 19 years and was also the chairman of the college council.

Abi Abubaker, principal and vice-chancellor of Al-Maktoum said: “Lord Elder was a long and good friend of Al-Maktoum College of Higher Education.

“He was chancellor for 19 years and, in that time, he offered tremendous support, advice and encouragement for all the staff and students in Dundee.

“He was a great advocate of further and higher education and a strong supporter of widening access to education. He will be missed by everyone from the college and we send our deepest sympathy to his family.”

He was born Thomas Murray Elder in May 1950 but was always known as Murray.

After education at Kirkcaldy High School, he gained a degree in economic history from the University of Edinburgh.

Between 1972 and 1980 he worked for the Bank of England before becoming heavily involved with the Labour Party in Scotland.

Tony Blair

After serving as general secretary and with John Smith, he became an adviser to Labour Prime Minister, Tony Blair.

In Scotland, Lord Elder was a Labour executive member of the Scottish Constitutional Convention and a special adviser to Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar, who went on to become the Scotland’s inaugural first minister.

In 1999, he was a made a life peer, Baron Elder of Kirkcaldy, and sat in the House of Lords.

He served on the House of Lords’ economic affairs select committee, was a patron of the Adam Smith Foundation, an adviser to the Smith Institute, and a member of Fife College’s fundraising unit.

Lord Murray was close to death in 1988 when a nationwide search for a suitable organ was launched. It was successful and he underwent the heart transplant operation at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

The operation gave him a new lease of life and, 19 years after the operation, he had climbed all of Scotland’s Munros; only the third parliamentarian to do so.

In an interview after he climbed the last of the 284 mountains, Lord Elder said: “I started to climb the Munros before my operation, but back then never thought I would ever be fit enough again to finish them.

“In part I was determined to finish the Munros to show that transplant surgery need not restrict a person’s ability to lead a normal life.

“It’s a tribute to the skills of the team at the Freeman Hospital in Newcastle-upon-Tyne and the National Health Service that I have been able to do this,” he added.

Conversation