More A9 roadworks planned near Pitlochry for 10 weeks after long delays at Dunkeld

Drivers are facing more potential disruption on the A9 after long delays caused by roadworks near Dunkeld.

Bear Scotland is putting down new road markings on the stretch between Pitlochry and Killiecrankie from November 6 for 10 weeks.

The work will take place overnight.

It is hoped the project will be completed by 6am on January 27.

Traffic lights and a lane closure with a 10mph convoy will be in place while the work is being done.

No work will be carried out on Saturdays or Sundays, or between December 22 and January 7.

Roadworks to ‘greatly improve safety’ on A9 near Pitlochry

It comes after drivers faced lengthy delays further south on the A9 at Dunkeld as 19 weeks of SGN roadworks got under way this week.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These road marking refresh projects on the A9 will help address defects and greatly improve the safety and visual impact for motorists.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as they can, and we thank the local community and road users for their patience in advance while we complete these projects.

“We encourage motorists to plan ahead before setting out by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”