John Swinney demands halt to A9 Dunkeld roadworks as pupils ‘not getting home until 6.30pm’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

John Swinney demands halt to A9 Dunkeld roadworks as pupils ‘not getting home until 6.30pm’

The MSP and organisers of the Enchanted Forest have hit out at the "unacceptable" delays.

By Ben MacDonald & Morag Lindsay
Traffic building up on the A9 by Dunkeld
Drivers are experiencing long delays on the A9. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There are calls for roadworks on the A9 near Dunkeld to be halted after drivers faced “unacceptable” queues – with some schoolkids not getting home until 6.30pm.

John Swinney, MSP for the area, is demanding that the gas works by SGN – which are due to run until March – are halted.

Organisers of the Enchanted Forest event at Pitlochry have also hit out after customers and staff were left stuck in lengthy delays on the A9 on Monday.

Rolling temporary traffic lights are in place on the route for several months, except over the festive period.

Swinney criticises ‘unacceptable’ delays during A9 Dunkeld roadworks

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “The delays caused by SGN’s pipeline replacement works are completely unacceptable.

“My inbox has been inundated with constituents who have been affected by this poorly thought-out project.

“Whether it is school children not getting home until 6.30pm, emergency workers being stuck in traffic or local businesses being unable to welcome visitors, this level of disruption is utterly unsustainable.

John Swinney MSP
John Swinney has asked for the works to be stopped. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“I have written to SGN management to demand that, until such times as a more practical plan can be put in place, this work is immediately halted.

“It is inconceivable to imagine the chaos that the current arrangement would cause if it were to run for the full 18 weeks.”

He also pointed out that the closure of the A90 during Storm Babet – which has now reopened with a contraflow – meant the A9 was busier than usual.

Anger over A9 Dunkeld delays

Fergus McCallum, Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council chairman, said: “It’s very sad for people here who want to get to and from Perth, and for tourists who want to come to the Enchanted Forest.

“The delays have been terrible.

“I don’t know whose fault it is, but they need to get something sorted out.”

On X, formerly Twitter, the Enchanted Forest posted on Monday evening: “We think (SGN) forgot about us and all our visitors.

“The delays are significant and would appear to be longer than (Traffic Scotland) are estimating.

“One of our buses has been delayed and a number of our staff, both by more than an hour.”

In response, SGN said: “Thank you for letting us know.

“I will pass this on to the local team to see what can be done to ease disruption and delays.

“Once we’ve spoken to them we will provide an update here.”

Delays on A9 near Dunkeld
Road users have complained to SGN. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Stagecoach also said some of its services were being delayed or cancelled as a result of the A9 roadworks.

One local reported it taking 90 minutes to travel between Perth and Dunkeld on Monday afternoon.

Another driver reported it taking two hours to do what would normally be a 40-minute trip.

Members of the public have also criticised the disruption caused by the roadworks.

‘People taking 2-3 hours to get from Perth to Pitlochry’

One wrote: “Well what a mess you have made of this.

“People taking 2-3 hours to get to Perth from Pitlochry and vice-versa. This is not sustainable until February.”

Another post said: “Still here one-and-a-half hours in. This is going to be extremely bad news if this is going to be the same every day until February.”

Responding to concerns raised by Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser on Tuesday morning, Traffic Scotland posted: “Hi Fraser, we’ve had an update this morning that the A90 has now reopened, which should help ease some of the congestion in the area (of the A9).

“However, (SGN) continue to monitor the situation and will provide an update if anything changes.”

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience our work is causing to motorists and the local community, however this work is essential to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to the area.

“We’ve worked closely with Bear Scotland and local authorities to ensure disruption levels are as low as possible, whilst ensuring the safety of motorists and our engineers while we work.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth leisure pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closed all weekend due to contamination
Google traffic data showing delays on the A90 at Inchture. Image: Google Maps
Drivers face delays on A90 at Inchture as pressure on roads network continues
death of Fife firefighter
'Deep sadness' at death of Kinross firefighter and Fife rugby player
Traffic queues on the A9 during the roadworks near Dunkeld. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
John Swinney claims he's being 'ignored' by gas firm in requests to halt A9…
3
Flooding on the Viewfield Road in Glenrothes on Friday, October 27 2023.
Heavy rain now set to last until Monday night as ANOTHER warning issued for…
Lewis Beveridge.
Teen stamped on man's neck until he passed out in botched Perth robbery
Met Office yellow rain alert area on October 27 2023.
Rain warning extended into Perth and parts of Fife as more flood warnings issued
American tourist Scott Johnson walks through the flood water to get to the abandoned hire car on the A923 Coupar Angus to Blairgowrie - Saturday 21st October 2023 Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Road closures return to Perth and Kinross due to heavy rain
Rachel Barnes fled paramedics and fell into Loch Faskally after being caught drink-driving.
A9 drink-driver stripped to underwear, swam into loch and was rescued by passing kayaker
Fergus McCallum next to busy A9 at Pitlochry as blurred lorry and van go past
Pitlochry A9 flood repairs are matter of life and death, say locals

Conversation