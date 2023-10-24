John Swinney demands halt to A9 Dunkeld roadworks as pupils ‘not getting home until 6.30pm’

There are calls for roadworks on the A9 near Dunkeld to be halted after drivers faced “unacceptable” queues – with some schoolkids not getting home until 6.30pm.

John Swinney, MSP for the area, is demanding that the gas works by SGN – which are due to run until March – are halted.

Organisers of the Enchanted Forest event at Pitlochry have also hit out after customers and staff were left stuck in lengthy delays on the A9 on Monday.

Rolling temporary traffic lights are in place on the route for several months, except over the festive period.

Swinney criticises ‘unacceptable’ delays during A9 Dunkeld roadworks

Mr Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North, said: “The delays caused by SGN’s pipeline replacement works are completely unacceptable.

“My inbox has been inundated with constituents who have been affected by this poorly thought-out project.

“Whether it is school children not getting home until 6.30pm, emergency workers being stuck in traffic or local businesses being unable to welcome visitors, this level of disruption is utterly unsustainable.

“I have written to SGN management to demand that, until such times as a more practical plan can be put in place, this work is immediately halted.

“It is inconceivable to imagine the chaos that the current arrangement would cause if it were to run for the full 18 weeks.”

He also pointed out that the closure of the A90 during Storm Babet – which has now reopened with a contraflow – meant the A9 was busier than usual.

Anger over A9 Dunkeld delays

Fergus McCallum, Pitlochry and Moulin Community Council chairman, said: “It’s very sad for people here who want to get to and from Perth, and for tourists who want to come to the Enchanted Forest.

“The delays have been terrible.

“I don’t know whose fault it is, but they need to get something sorted out.”

On X, formerly Twitter, the Enchanted Forest posted on Monday evening: “We think (SGN) forgot about us and all our visitors.

“The delays are significant and would appear to be longer than (Traffic Scotland) are estimating.

“One of our buses has been delayed and a number of our staff, both by more than an hour.”

In response, SGN said: “Thank you for letting us know.

“I will pass this on to the local team to see what can be done to ease disruption and delays.

“Once we’ve spoken to them we will provide an update here.”

Stagecoach also said some of its services were being delayed or cancelled as a result of the A9 roadworks.

One local reported it taking 90 minutes to travel between Perth and Dunkeld on Monday afternoon.

Another driver reported it taking two hours to do what would normally be a 40-minute trip.

Members of the public have also criticised the disruption caused by the roadworks.

‘People taking 2-3 hours to get from Perth to Pitlochry’

One wrote: “Well what a mess you have made of this.

“People taking 2-3 hours to get to Perth from Pitlochry and vice-versa. This is not sustainable until February.”

Another post said: “Still here one-and-a-half hours in. This is going to be extremely bad news if this is going to be the same every day until February.”

Responding to concerns raised by Perthshire MSP Murdo Fraser on Tuesday morning, Traffic Scotland posted: “Hi Fraser, we’ve had an update this morning that the A90 has now reopened, which should help ease some of the congestion in the area (of the A9).

“However, (SGN) continue to monitor the situation and will provide an update if anything changes.”

A spokesperson for SGN said: “We’d like to apologise for the inconvenience our work is causing to motorists and the local community, however this work is essential to ensure a safe and reliable gas supply to the area.

“We’ve worked closely with Bear Scotland and local authorities to ensure disruption levels are as low as possible, whilst ensuring the safety of motorists and our engineers while we work.