Roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld set to run until March 2024

Drivers are set to face months of delays during roadworks on the A9 north of Dunkeld in Perthshire.

The second phase of a complex project to lay a new gas pipeline between Birnam and Logierait starts next week (October 23).

A rolling closure of the northbound carriageway will be in place during the works, just north of Dunkeld, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The roadworks will run until the end of March, with a gap over the festive period when the restrictions will be removed.

A spokesperson for SGN, which is carrying out the works, said: “Phase 1 of the project began in Birnam village, involving the installation of a new gas main through the village.

“This is progressing well and will be complete before Christmas.

A9 roadworks near Dunkeld to be paused over Christmas

“As well as the gas main laying through Birnam, the work along the A9 is being carried out on gas network company SGN’s behalf by its principal contractor Morrison Energy Services (MES).

“To ensure minimal disruption during the festive period, MES will temporarily pause work in the A9 on December 8 and both lanes will be fully reopened.

“Work on the A9 will then resume on Monday January 8 2024 until the end of March.”

The roadworks are replacing an existing pipeline which runs close to the River Tay and has been affected by erosion on the riverbank.

It comes as drivers are also facing roadworks on the Friarton Bridge until October 27, with motorists reporting “crazy” tailbacks on the M90 and A90.

Earlier this year, drivers faced weeks’ worth of delays on the A9 at Luncarty during roadworks.