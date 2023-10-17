Roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld set to run until March 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Roadworks on A9 north of Dunkeld set to run until March 2024

Temporary traffic lights will be used for the installation of a new gas pipeline.

By Neil Henderson
Motorists to face delays on A9 north of Birnam until March 2024.
The A9 near Dunkeld. Image: Google Street View

Drivers are set to face months of delays during roadworks on the A9 north of Dunkeld in Perthshire.

The second phase of a complex project to lay a new gas pipeline between Birnam and Logierait starts next week (October 23).

A rolling closure of the northbound carriageway will be in place during the works, just north of Dunkeld, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The roadworks will run until the end of March, with a gap over the festive period when the restrictions will be removed.

A spokesperson for SGN, which is carrying out the works, said: “Phase 1 of the project began in Birnam village, involving the installation of a new gas main through the village.

“This is progressing well and will be complete before Christmas.

A9 roadworks near Dunkeld to be paused over Christmas

“As well as the gas main laying through Birnam, the work along the A9 is being carried out on gas network company SGN’s behalf by its principal contractor Morrison Energy Services (MES).

“To ensure minimal disruption during the festive period, MES will temporarily pause work in the A9 on December 8 and both lanes will be fully reopened.

“Work on the A9 will then resume on Monday January 8 2024 until the end of March.”

The roadworks are replacing an existing pipeline which runs close to the River Tay and has been affected by erosion on the riverbank.

It comes as drivers are also facing roadworks on the Friarton Bridge until October 27, with motorists reporting “crazy” tailbacks on the M90 and A90.

Earlier this year, drivers faced weeks’ worth of delays on the A9 at Luncarty during roadworks.

