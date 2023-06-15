A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow to end early after major delays for drivers

A contraflow that has caused major delays for drivers on the A9 near Luncarty is on schedule to finish early.

Roadworks have been taking place to the north of the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth since early April, as part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

But the works have led to delays of more than an hour on occasions.

Now contractor Bam Nuttall has revealed this part of the project is ahead of schedule.

When will A9 Luncarty roadworks end?

The company says the first phase of the contraflow will conclude on June 26.

A second phase of contraflow will then be put in place.

However, this is expected to end on August 3 – two weeks sooner than initially predicted.

The contraflow is expected to be completely removed by August 4.

Phase two will include the closure of the southbound slip road from Luncarty.

A shuttle bus will be provided to maintain a public transport link in the area.

William Driver, director of Bam Nuttall, said: “We fully appreciate the inconvenience caused to motorists during this period and I am pleased to report that the contraflow works are running to schedule, with an expected completion date of August 3, two weeks earlier than initially expected.

“I would like to assure all road users that the team is committed to ensuring that phase two of the contraflow runs as smoothly, with as little disruption as is possible to motorists and local residents.”

It comes as new aerial images have revealed progress on the work at Luncarty, where part of the A9 is being realigned to tie in with the Cross Tay Link Road.

The road will connect the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94, just north of Scone.

Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The Cross Tay Link Road is key to the Perth Transport Futures Project, and will deliver massive benefits for the people of Perth and Kinross by increasing network capacity and reducing congestion in Perth city.

“Projects of this scale do not come along often, and it is credit to everyone involved that these works are progressing on schedule and that the contraflow works are expected to be completed within a few weeks.”