A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow to end early after major delays for drivers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

A9 Luncarty roadworks: Contraflow to end early after major delays for drivers

The works have led to tailbacks of more than an hour on occasions since April.

By Chloe Burrell
A9 roadworks at Luncarty.
The contraflow on the A9 at Luncarty. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A contraflow that has caused major delays for drivers on the A9 near Luncarty is on schedule to finish early.

Roadworks have been taking place to the north of the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth since early April, as part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

But the works have led to delays of more than an hour on occasions.

Now contractor Bam Nuttall has revealed this part of the project is ahead of schedule.

When will A9 Luncarty roadworks end?

The company says the first phase of the contraflow will conclude on June 26.

A second phase of contraflow will then be put in place.

However, this is expected to end on August 3 – two weeks sooner than initially predicted.

The contraflow is expected to be completely removed by August 4.

Phase two will include the closure of the southbound slip road from Luncarty.

A shuttle bus will be provided to maintain a public transport link in the area.

A9 new realigned route near Luncarty.
The new realigned section of the A9 next to the existing road. Image: Bam Nuttall.

William Driver, director of Bam Nuttall, said: “We fully appreciate the inconvenience caused to motorists during this period and I am pleased to report that the contraflow works are running to schedule, with an expected completion date of August 3, two weeks earlier than initially expected.

“I would like to assure all road users that the team is committed to ensuring that phase two of the contraflow runs as smoothly, with as little disruption as is possible to motorists and local residents.”

It comes as new aerial images have revealed progress on the work at Luncarty, where part of the A9 is being realigned to tie in with the Cross Tay Link Road.

New realigned route on A9 at Luncarty.
The new A9 carriageway with an overbridge. Image: Bam Nuttall.
A9 new realigned route at Luncarty.
Phase two of the roadworks will move traffic onto the new northbound lanes pictured here. Image: Bam Nuttall

The road will connect the A9 and the A93 to Blairgowrie and the A94, just north of Scone.

Grant Laing, leader of Perth and Kinross Council, said: “The Cross Tay Link Road is key to the Perth Transport Futures Project, and will deliver massive benefits for the people of Perth and Kinross by increasing network capacity and reducing congestion in Perth city.

“Projects of this scale do not come along often, and it is credit to everyone involved that these works are progressing on schedule and that the contraflow works are expected to be completed within a few weeks.”

More from The Courier

Dundee stars Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron both got game time for Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS
Dundee duo help Scotland under-21s to Norway draw
Left to right - Elizabeth Garity (22) from Boston, USA, Maja Kuehner (23) from Germany and Felicia Kroon (23) from Sweden all graduated in Neuro Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews University graduations 2023: Pictures from day four
CR0043500, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Big Top Circus Vegas. Picture shows; Performers at Big Top Circus Vegas, press photo call. The show girls including Amy Findlay (Centre) who has links to Dundee Thursday 15th June 2023 Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Watch: 'Dream come true' as showgirl Amy returns to old Dundee stomping ground with…
Large crowd of people walking behind a rainbow flag in front of The Courier building in Dundee city centre during the Dundee Pride event.
ERIN HARDEE: Dundee Pride was our day to be unashamedly ourselves - deny us…
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Man in court after Perth school lockdown
Dr John Blair, former surgeon at Perth and a past dux of Dundee High School.
Dr John Blair: Retired Perth surgeon and Dundee High School dux dies
Edinburgh High Court and Peter Buller.
Fife predator jailed for sex attacks on women and young girls
Chris Kane celebrates scoring for St Johnstone against Livingston.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane signs 6-month contract
Assistant chief fire officer David Farries.
Fire chief says stations WILL close as he addresses Fife appliance cuts
The missing falcon from the Scottish Deer Centre.
The Scottish Deer Centre appeals to public for help tracing missing falcon