Drivers’ misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Roadworks on the A9 near Perth are causing motorists to face delays of over an hour.

Work started on Tuesday north of the Inveralmond roundabout to tie in the existing A9 with the new realigned route.

As part of the work, a contraflow system is in place and lane closures at Luncarty.

The current contraflow is in place until June 24, with the second running from late June to late August.

But it is causing misery to many motorists as it is creating lengthy delays and concerns about the impact they will have on tourism.

On Friday, Traffic Scotland reported wait times of as long as 80 minutes.

One driver said she had been queuing for an hour and 10 minutes and had still not reached the roadworks.

Another said it took them about three hours to travel through the traffic to get to Inveralmond.

The work going on at Luncarty ties in with the work planned for the new flyover between there and the roundabout, linking the new bridge over the River Tay.

It is part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

A9 roadwork delays near Perth

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser says he has received several complaints from people and worries about the effect such lengthy delays will have on tourism.

He said: “I was going up to Aberfeldy on Friday and checked Traffic Scotland before I left, which said a one hour and 10 minute delay let alone three hours.

“The Cross Tay Link Road is an important infrastructure project, everyone wants to see it progress.

“Maybe it was just a one off or a busy day but the A9 is a main route. If it is like this for the tourism season it’s going to cause chaos, and for local people as well.

“If people are thinking of taking a short break in Perthshire or the Highlands, such long delays due to the roadworks may put them off travelling and they may end up going elsewhere, which has a very serious effect on the local economy.

“Maybe they could put a diversion in for when it is really busy but I’m no roads or traffic management consultant.”