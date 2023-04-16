Drivers’ misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers’ misery as they face hour-long delays from A9 roadworks

Work is taking place until late August to tie in the existing road with the new realigned A9.

By Emma Duncan
Length delays have been reported on the A9 near Perth due to roadworks north of Inveralmond. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Roadworks on the A9 near Perth are causing motorists to face delays of over an hour.

Work started on Tuesday north of the Inveralmond roundabout to tie in the existing A9 with the new realigned route.

As part of the work, a contraflow system is in place and lane closures at Luncarty.

The current contraflow is in place until June 24, with the second running from late June to late August.

How the new road will look. Image: Bam Nuttall

But it is causing misery to many motorists as it is creating lengthy delays and concerns about the impact they will have on tourism.

On Friday, Traffic Scotland reported wait times of as long as 80 minutes.

One driver said she had been queuing for an hour and 10 minutes and had still not reached the roadworks.

Traffic management is going to be in place until August. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Another said it took them about three hours to travel through the traffic to get to Inveralmond.

The work going on at Luncarty ties in with the work planned for the new flyover between there and the roundabout, linking the new bridge over the River Tay.

It is part of the Cross Tay Link Road project.

A9 roadwork delays near Perth

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser says he has received several complaints from people and worries about the effect such lengthy delays will have on tourism.

He said: “I was going up to Aberfeldy on Friday and checked Traffic Scotland before I left, which said a one hour and 10 minute delay let alone three hours.

“The Cross Tay Link Road is an important infrastructure project, everyone wants to see it progress.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid-Scotland and Fife. Image: DC Thomson.

“Maybe it was just a one off or a busy day but the A9 is a main route. If it is like this for the tourism season it’s going to cause chaos, and for local people as well.

“If people are thinking of taking a short break in Perthshire or the Highlands, such long delays due to the roadworks may put them off travelling and they may end up going elsewhere, which has a very serious effect on the local economy.

“Maybe they could put a diversion in for when it is really busy but I’m no roads or traffic management consultant.”

