Home News Perth & Kinross

Drivers face four months of disruption during A9 roadworks near Perth

By Ben MacDonald
March 19 2023, 8.30am
How the new road will look. Image: Bam Nuttall
How the new road will look. Image: Bam Nuttall

Drivers are being warned of up to four months of disruption during roadworks on the A9 in Perthshire.

Work to tie-in the existing road, north of the Inveralmond roundabout, with the new realigned A9 will begin on Tuesday April 11.

This ties in with the work planned for the new flyover between the roundabout and Luncarty, linking the new bridge over the River Tay.

In order to facilitate these improvements, contraflows will be in place until late August.

Where will the contraflows be in place?

The work will take place in two phases:

  • First contraflow – (April 11 – June 24); northbound lane closures on A9, a contraflow in place on existing A9 southbound lanes. The Luncarty junction will remain open for both the on and off slips.
  • Second contraflow – (late June to late August); traffic under contraflow on new A9 road alignment on the northbound lanes. This will be for a period of around 10 weeks and will include the closure of the Luncarty junction southbound.

Throughout the duration of the southbound slip road closure from Luncarty, a shuttle bus will be provided for the public.

Bam Nuttall are working as the main contractor for the Cross Tay Link Road.

Project director William Diver said: “While these works will allow for a more efficient infrastructure in the long term, we fully appreciate the inconvenience caused to motorists during this period.

“I would like to assure all road users that the team is committed to ensuring we complete this vital section of work with as little disruption as is possible.”

Council encouraged by the start of the new phase

Perth & Kinross Council leader Grant Laing said: “It is encouraging to see Phase 2 of the Perth Transport Futures Project now underway.

“The Cross Tay Link Road is the central element of the project and on completion. It will improve traffic flow and reduce journey times throughout the area.

“It will also enhance pedestrian and cycle safety, increase network capacity and significantly reduce traffic congestion and related pollution in Perth city centre.”

