Home Business & Environment Business

Demand for Fife law centre’s free advice ‘extremely high’ amid cost-of-living crisis

By Ian Forsyth
March 19 2023, 8.33am
Fife Law Centres principal solicitor Sam Johnston. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Fife Law Centres principal solicitor Sam Johnston. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

A small team of solicitors in Fife are reporting demand for their help remains extremely high.

Sam Johnston is principal solicitor at Fife Law Centre, which has a full outreach programme.

He said the mission of the charity is to assist people struggling to get support elsewhere.

The Lochgelly operation was established in 2008 due to the concerted effort of third-sector organisations in Fife who were dealing with vulnerable and disadvantaged people.

Helping address ‘wide range of issues’

Mr Johnston said prior to this, reliance for legal input had been placed on high street solicitors.

He added: “Working in collaboration with other third-sector organisations, Fife Law Centre can address a wide range of issues.”

Initially the team was three-strong, but this has increased to five people – three part-time solicitors and two support colleagues.

Fife Law Centre aims to assist people struggling to get support elsewhere. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The principal solicitor provides advice and representation on all matters relating to housing and benefits appeals. His solicitor colleagues are Eilis Imrie and Frances Finlay.

The other team members are legal assistant Suzie Donald and office and administration manager Angela Clark.

Mr Johnston’s career path includes an accelerated law degree at Edinburgh University after working in financial services.

He then trained at a commercial firm before working as a procurator fiscal and then in regulatory law before joining Fife Law Centre in 2019.

Issues from Covid and cost-of-living crisis

Mr Johnston stated the biggest demand for the centre’s services currently involves housing issues.

He went on: “We provide assistance on a range of issues, including those facing recovery and repossession actions.

“We also provide guidance on debt, benefits tribunals, domestic abuse, claiming compensation through the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, low-level employment concerns and issues with the Scottish Social Services Council.

“Fife Law Centre is always looking to identify areas of unmet legal need.”

Legal assistant Suzie Donald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The charity is funded from a variety of sources – Fife Council, the Scottish Legal Aid Board, the Volant Trust, the Robertson Trust, and the National Lottery (Improving Lives Fund).

Mr Johnston said the pandemic and lockdowns had intensified the stress on working-class families, with furlough increasing the probability of late housing and bill payments.

He added: “The current cost-of-living crisis has exacerbated these difficulties.

“During Covid, we were unable to undertake any outreach activity, but are back in the communities of Fife now.

“Demand for our services remains extremely high.”

Fife outreach programme

The centre developed and launched a full outreach programme across Fife last spring.

Mr Johnston said: “It involves visits by our solicitors to community centres, restoration cafes, libraries, food banks and a wide variety of community-led groups.

“It enables the people of Fife who may otherwise lack access to obtain resources and services of a specific expertise. That helps them to make better-informed decisions, as well as building community resilience.

Fife Law Centre is based at Ore Valley Business Centre in Lochgelly. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

“It also provides Fife Law Centre the opportunity to gather information and knowledge about living conditions and other needs in Fife.

“And it also enhances our relationship and networking with the broad range of Fife support services.

“We see outreach activities as being fundamental in our efforts to continue to support the Fife community.”

