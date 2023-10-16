‘Crazy’ traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin

Drivers are facing long queues on the Friarton Bridge outside Perth after roadworks began today.

Southbound traffic is currently enduring delays of around 27 minutes according to Traffic Scotland.

The tailbacks come on the first day of roadworks, which will run until October 27.

For the duration of the project, a 24-hour lane closure will be in place on both carriageways.

Friarton Bridge traffic ‘crazy’

One commuter was late for work due to the delays.

They said: “I was driving towards Perth from Dundee just after 1pm and got caught in traffic just after Glencarse.

“I couldn’t believe how far it was backed up, it was crazy.

“I knew there were roadworks on the Friarton, but I didn’t think it would be so bad.

“It added around 20 or 30 minutes to my journey.”

The roadworks are part of a £240,000 safety upgrade being carried out by Amey on the M90 bridge.

Road users have been asked to plan their journey in advance.

Elsewhere on the M90, contraflow and lane closures will take place outside Inchture from Tuesday, October 17 until Saturday, October 28.