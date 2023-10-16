‘Crazy’ traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Crazy’ traffic on M90 Friarton Bridge after roadworks begin

The tailbacks come as 11 days of lane closures commence.

By Andrew Robson
Friarton Bridge near Perth.
Friarton Bridge near Perth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Drivers are facing long queues on the Friarton Bridge outside Perth after roadworks began today.

Southbound traffic is currently enduring delays of around 27 minutes according to Traffic Scotland.

The tailbacks come on the first day of roadworks, which will run until October 27.

For the duration of the project, a 24-hour lane closure will be in place on both carriageways.

Friarton Bridge traffic ‘crazy’

One commuter was late for work due to the delays.

They said: “I was driving towards Perth from Dundee just after 1pm and got caught in traffic just after Glencarse.

“I couldn’t believe how far it was backed up, it was crazy.

“I knew there were roadworks on the Friarton, but I didn’t think it would be so bad.

“It added around 20 or 30 minutes to my journey.”

The roadworks are part of a £240,000 safety upgrade being carried out by Amey on the M90 bridge.

Road users have been asked to plan their journey in advance.

Elsewhere on the M90, contraflow and lane closures will take place outside Inchture from Tuesday, October 17 until Saturday, October 28.

