£35m project for 75 holiday lodges and crazy golf at Fife quarry moves forward

Some have raised concerns about how the community would be impacted.

By Ellidh Aitken
The project is planned to take place on the former Mountcastle Quarry site. Image: Eden Springs Fishery
The project is planned to take place on the former Mountcastle Quarry site. Image: Eden Springs Fishery

Plans to create a holiday park with up to 75 lodges, crazy golf and a play area at a former Fife quarry have moved a step forward.

The £35 million project was unveiled earlier this year and would share a site with Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park, which opened in 2021.

The land is close to the junction of the A92 and the A91, west of Cupar.

Dunfermline-based firm Eden Muir has now submitted further documents to Fife Council ahead of a full planning application.

This follows two public consultations – in June and September – to outline the proposals.

The former Mountcastle quarry site in Fife.

Wild swimming and bird watching for residents

Around 38 jobs are set to be created by the project, which is expected to bring around £2.3 million to the Fife economy each year.

Eden Muir says the community will also benefit from access to wild swimming and bird watching as well as cycling and dog-walking facilities.

Development is to take place across five phases over a period of 10 to 20 years, with a maximum of 15 lodges built in each phase.

There will be new paths and cycleways connected to existing trails as well as crazy golf and a “natural” playground.

The holiday park will share a site with Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park, which opened in 2021.

Feedback from community events

A selection of comments from the initial community consultation event are available online.

These included supportive statements, with one resident writing: “Just what the area needs”, while another said the project would be “great for young people”.

Others raised concerns about traffic on the A92 and A91, as well as what the lodges will look like, how the community will be impacted, and any ecological considerations.

Last week the firm submitted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) screening request to Fife Council for a change of use application from a former quarry to a holiday site.

The development would include a reception area, playpark and car parking – including disabled and EV charging.

A full planning application is expected to be submitted in October or November this year.

