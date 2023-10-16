Fife Best pictures from St Andrews University’s Raisin Monday 2023 The traditional shaving foam fight was some sight. The annual Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. All images: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries October 16 2023, 4.06pm Share Best pictures from St Andrews University’s Raisin Monday 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4783947/raisin-monday-2023-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Students from the University of St Andrews came out in their droves to take part in the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations. The annual university tradition sees students dress up in flamboyant costumes before being let loose on the Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight. The event is part of Raisin Weekend, a tradition in which older students take the new students under their wing as children – encouraging pranks and silly games. Rasin Monday’s name stems from the custom of new students giving their ‘academic parents’ a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them to St Andrews. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments from Raisin Monday 2023. The Blue Gnomes psych themselves up before the foam fight. A student smiles for the camera with a foam covered face. Friends having fun at the foam fight. Freshers, known as ‘children’, were pictured in fancy dress and doused in foam A group of friends laughed and cheered as they took part in Raisin Monday Many students gathered for a foam fight. Students were ready to take on Raisin Monday with foam in hand. Raisin Monday enjoyed by students in St Andrews A hose down after the foam fight. Smiles all round for those taking part in Raisin Monday All smiles from this happy group. Lily Lindsay, who studies Biology and dressed as a lab rat. Hose down after the foam fight. Some students were almost covered from head to toe. A group pose for a photo during the foam fight. St Andrews students enjoying the festivities. An Individual seemed to be having a fun time amongst the foam. St Andrews was filled with students fighting with shaving foam. A student smiles for the camera with a foam covered face. Students enjoying the Raisin Monday foam fight. First years say thank you to their more senior student “parents” for mentoring them.
