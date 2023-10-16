Best pictures from St Andrews University’s Raisin Monday 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from St Andrews University’s Raisin Monday 2023

The traditional shaving foam fight was some sight.

The annual Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews. All images: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson & Katherine Ferries

Students from the University of St Andrews came out in their droves to take part in the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.

The annual university tradition sees students dress up in flamboyant costumes before being let loose on the Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight.

The event is part of Raisin Weekend, a tradition in which older students take the new students under their wing as children – encouraging pranks and silly games.

Rasin Monday’s name stems from the custom of new students giving their ‘academic parents’ a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them to St Andrews.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments from Raisin Monday 2023.

The Blue Gnomes psych themselves up before the foam fight.
A student smiles for the camera with a foam covered face.
Friends having fun at the foam fight.
Freshers, known as ‘children’, were pictured in fancy dress and doused in foam
A group of friends laughed and cheered as they took part in Raisin Monday
Many students gathered for a foam fight.
Students were ready to take on Raisin Monday with foam in hand.
Raisin Monday enjoyed by students in St Andrews
A hose down after the foam fight.
Smiles all round for those taking part in Raisin Monday
All smiles from this happy group.
Lily Lindsay, who studies Biology and dressed as a lab rat.
Hose down after the foam fight.
Some students were almost covered from head to toe.
A group pose for a photo during the foam fight.
St Andrews students enjoying the festivities.
An Individual seemed to be having a fun time amongst the foam.
St Andrews was filled with students fighting with shaving foam.
Students enjoying the Raisin Monday foam fight.
First years say thank you to their more senior student “parents” for mentoring them.

