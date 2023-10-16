Best pictures from St Andrews University’s Raisin Monday 2023

Students from the University of St Andrews came out in their droves to take part in the traditional Raisin Monday celebrations.

The annual university tradition sees students dress up in flamboyant costumes before being let loose on the Lower College lawn for an enormous shaving foam fight.

The event is part of Raisin Weekend, a tradition in which older students take the new students under their wing as children – encouraging pranks and silly games.

Rasin Monday’s name stems from the custom of new students giving their ‘academic parents’ a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them to St Andrews.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards went along to capture the best moments from Raisin Monday 2023.