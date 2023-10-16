Café in former Kirkcaldy Ladbrokes to breathe new life into High Street

Plans have been approved for a new café that is set to breathe new life into Kirkcaldy High Street.

Fife Council has given the green light for the former Ladbrokes betting shop to be transformed.

Situated at 302 High Street in the Merchant’s Quarter area of the town centre, the property has lain empty since 2020.

Imran Haqqan, who is behind the plans, has now been granted permission to redevelop the two-storey property.

The approval will see the restoration of the building, which dates back to 1855.

A café will cover the ground-floor space while a residential flat will be created above.

While it’s an unlisted building it does sit within the Kirkcaldy town centre conservation area.

Therefore the refurbishment will have to meet a number of guidelines.

“In a planning statement, Mr Haqqan said the building has fallen into disuse since its closure.

He added: “I would like to bring the property back into use by having a café on the ground floor serving traditional seaside meals and desserts, with access for the customers from the Esplanade and the High Street.

“We are also converting the first floor and the attic level to a flatted dwelling with views over the Firth of Forth.

“This will help bring people back to living in the town centre and increase footfall in the local area.”

The shop, which faces both onto High Street and the Esplanade, will benefit from a new frontage in a more “traditional style”.

The exterior wall tiling will additionally be removed and large replacement windows will allow for views of Kirkcaldy beachfront.

The approval will also allow the business to operate from 10am until 8pm.