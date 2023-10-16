Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to ‘second family’ after 36 years of kindness

Residents at a Kinross-shire home are facing the end of an era this week as they say goodbye to a carer who has been a constant in their lives.

Adelina ‘Babs’ Somerville started work at Balhousie Care Group’s Rumbling Bridge home on the day it opened on May 5 1987.

Thirty-six years later, the much-loved care assistant is heading off on a well-earned retirement.

Babs said she will be sorry to say goodbye to the people – residents and colleagues – who have become like a second family over the last three and a half decades.

“It’s been a pleasure looking after the residents, and being there for the families,” she said.

“I feel humbled to have cared for their loved ones. I’ve met so many residents over the years and heard their stories. I’ve learned so much from them.”

She said she was grateful she had chosen the right career path in 1987.

“It’s a true enough saying, if you find something to do that you love, you’ll never work a day in your life and that’s how I’ve always felt here,” she said.

“It’s a lovely profession.”

And Babs has advice to anyone thinking about becoming a carer.

“Treat the residents like you’d treat your own family,” she said.

“If you have compassion in your heart, it’s hard work but very rewarding.”

Rumbling Bridge care home offers specialist care

Babs was presented with flowers, a hamper and a fob watch as a keepsake of her time at Rumbling Bridge.

Babs has compassion and kindness running through her veins and is a wonderful carer to all our residents – care home manager Morag Shea

The 40-bed care home at Crook of Devon, Kinross-shire, is home to a purpose-built Huntington’s unit, specially designed for the needs of adults with Huntington’s disease.

It cares for people with a wide range of conditions, with a particular focus on Alzheimer’s, dementia and Huntington’s care.

Morag Shea, home manager at Balhousie Rumbling Bridge, said Babs’s departure would leave a big hole in everyone’s lives.

“Babs has been part of Rumbling Bridge for 36 years and to say she’ll be missed by everyone here is an understatement,” she said.

“Babs has compassion and kindness running through her veins and is a wonderful carer to all our residents.

“She’ll be sorely missed by all of us, but we are delighted for her.”

Babs encouraged kids to learn from their elders

Babs’ plan is to spend more time with her own family, including her grandchildren Zoe, James and Ozzy.

Her daughter, Adele Smart, has many happy childhood memories of visiting Rumbling Bridge with her mum.

“I remember watching my mum talk with the residents and care for them in the most gentle and patient way,” said Adele.

“Mum felt it was important for us to learn from the older generation, learning from their stories and life experiences.”