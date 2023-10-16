Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to ‘second family’ after 36 years of kindness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Kinross-shire care home worker bids farewell to ‘second family’ after 36 years of kindness

Colleagues at Balhousie's Rumbling Bridge care home say Babs Somerville has 'compassion running through her veins'

By Morag Lindsay
Babs Somerville accepting a bouquet from Balhousie Rumbling Bridge care home manager Morag Shea
Babs Somerville, left, with Balhousie Rumbling Bridge care home manager Morag Shea. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

Residents at a Kinross-shire home are facing the end of an era this week as they say goodbye to a carer who has been a constant in their lives.

Adelina ‘Babs’ Somerville started work at Balhousie Care Group’s Rumbling Bridge home on the day it opened on May 5 1987.

Thirty-six years later, the much-loved care assistant is heading off on a well-earned retirement.

Babs said she will be sorry to say goodbye to the people – residents and colleagues – who have become like a second family over the last three and a half decades.

“It’s been a pleasure looking after the residents, and being there for the families,” she said.

“I feel humbled to have cared for their loved ones. I’ve met so many residents over the years and heard their stories. I’ve learned so much from them.”

Babs Somerville, seated centre, with a group of colleagues at Balhousie Rumbling Bridge
Babs Somerville, seated centre, with colleagues at Balhousie Rumbling Bridge. Image: Balhousie Care Group.

She said she was grateful she had chosen the right career path in 1987.

“It’s a true enough saying, if you find something to do that you love, you’ll never work a day in your life and that’s how I’ve always felt here,” she said.

“It’s a lovely profession.”

And Babs has advice to anyone thinking about becoming a carer.

“Treat the residents like you’d treat your own family,” she said.

“If you have compassion in your heart, it’s hard work but very rewarding.”

Rumbling Bridge care home offers specialist care

Babs was presented with flowers, a hamper and a fob watch as a keepsake of her time at Rumbling Bridge.

Babs has compassion and kindness running through her veins and is a wonderful carer to all our residents

– care home manager Morag Shea

The 40-bed care home at Crook of Devon, Kinross-shire, is home to a purpose-built Huntington’s unit, specially designed for the needs of adults with Huntington’s disease.

It cares for people with a wide range of conditions, with a particular focus on Alzheimer’s, dementia and Huntington’s care.

Morag Shea, home manager at Balhousie Rumbling Bridge, said Babs’s departure would leave a big hole in everyone’s lives.

“Babs has been part of Rumbling Bridge for 36 years and to say she’ll be missed by everyone here is an understatement,” she said.

“Babs has compassion and kindness running through her veins and is a wonderful carer to all our residents.

“She’ll be sorely missed by all of us, but we are delighted for her.”

Babs encouraged kids to learn from their elders

Babs’ plan is to spend more time with her own family, including her grandchildren Zoe, James and Ozzy.

Her daughter, Adele Smart, has many happy childhood memories of visiting Rumbling Bridge with her mum.

“I remember watching my mum talk with the residents and care for them in the most gentle and patient way,” said Adele.

“Mum felt it was important for us to learn from the older generation, learning from their stories and life experiences.”

