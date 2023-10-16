Nicola Sturgeon gets jubilant welcome as Humza Yousaf says she won’t outshine him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon gets jubilant welcome as Humza Yousaf says she won’t outshine him

The former first minister became tearful as the party played a collection of video clips from her time as leader.

By Alasdair Clark
Nicola Sturgeon insisted Humza Yousaf is doing a “fantastic job” as she arrived to cheers from supporters at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Flanked by three cabinet secretaries and former Westminster group leader Ian Blackford, Ms Sturgeon was given a jubilant welcome by a home crowd.

She took questions from a large group of waiting media before touring the conference hall and greeting party members and staff – some of whom cried after meeting their ex-leader.

Ms Sturgeon’s visit comes in the same week her doomed second independence referendum was meant to be taking place.

Taking questions from the waiting media, Ms Sturgeon insisted the new SNP independence position – which reverses her own de-facto referendum strategy – had her “full unequivocal support”.

Ms Sturgeon waves to party members before taking her seat in the conference hall. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Mr Yousaf said on Monday morning the former first minister was welcome at the P&J live and insisted he wouldn’t be overshadowed by his predecessor.

Nicola Sturgeon refused to be drawn on whether the ongoing police probe into SNP finances made her liability to the nationalist cause.

She also did not answer when asked where her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was. He has not been seen at the venue.

She also confirmed she had not spoken to police again since she was arrested in connection with their ongoing investigation.

Nicola Sturgeon SNP conference
The former first minister became tearful as she watched a video tribute to her time as leader. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Asked about the conference, Ms Sturgeon said: “This is a very different conference experience for me than the ones I’ve been used to.”

Visiting the debate hall, Ms Sturgeon then became visibly tearful as the party played a video showing her “best bits”.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown then lead the crowd in a standing ovation to both Ms Sturgeon and Perthshire MSP John Swinney. Visiting the debate hall, Ms Sturgeon become visibly tearful as the party played a video showing her “best bits” – including clips of her addressing arena sized crowds of supporters.

The former party leader insisted the new independence strategy had her full support. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown then led the crowd in a standing ovation to both Ms Sturgeon and Perthshire MSP John Swinney.

She continued: “I think Humza is doing a fantastic job as leader of the party and as First Minister.”

Asked why the SNP lost the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I think what the party is doing and what the party needs to do is remember and remind people why we won so many elections in the past almost 20 years now.

MS Sturgeon descends the stairs littered from achievements her government delivered. Image: Kenzie Gillies/DC Thomson.

“It’s about being on the side of people who aspire for a better life for themselves.

“It’s about standing up and providing a voice for people who are often marginalised… standing up to vested interests.. standing up for Scotland.”

She said it was also about making the connection between the SNP’s drive towards independence and other issues which are a priority for people.

Ms Sturgeon also told journalists at the SNP conference in Aberdeen that she is “concentrating on writing (her) book right now”, having signed a deal for a memoir.

The Scottish Conservatives said Nicola Sturgeon drawing the limelight would be “galling” from Humza Yousaf.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘still the star attraction’

Party chairman Craig Hoy MSP said: “Nicola Sturgeon must be living on a different planet if she doesn’t think her appearance is overshadowing Humza Yousaf’s first conference as party leader.

“Activists and the media were falling over themselves to meet her and hear what she had to say.

“It is clear that the former first minister is still the star attraction at SNP conference, eight months on from when she stood down.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s presence at the SNP conference has only upstaged Humza Yousaf and undermined his attempts to try and stamp his authority on his party.”

