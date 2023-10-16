Nicola Sturgeon gets jubilant welcome as Humza Yousaf says she won’t outshine him

Nicola Sturgeon insisted Humza Yousaf is doing a “fantastic job” as she arrived to cheers from supporters at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Flanked by three cabinet secretaries and former Westminster group leader Ian Blackford, Ms Sturgeon was given a jubilant welcome by a home crowd.

She took questions from a large group of waiting media before touring the conference hall and greeting party members and staff – some of whom cried after meeting their ex-leader.

Ms Sturgeon’s visit comes in the same week her doomed second independence referendum was meant to be taking place.

Taking questions from the waiting media, Ms Sturgeon insisted the new SNP independence position – which reverses her own de-facto referendum strategy – had her “full unequivocal support”.

Mr Yousaf said on Monday morning the former first minister was welcome at the P&J live and insisted he wouldn’t be overshadowed by his predecessor.

Nicola Sturgeon refused to be drawn on whether the ongoing police probe into SNP finances made her liability to the nationalist cause.

She also did not answer when asked where her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was. He has not been seen at the venue.

She also confirmed she had not spoken to police again since she was arrested in connection with their ongoing investigation.

Asked about the conference, Ms Sturgeon said: “This is a very different conference experience for me than the ones I’ve been used to.”

Visiting the debate hall, Ms Sturgeon then became visibly tearful as the party played a video showing her “best bits”.

SNP depute leader Keith Brown then lead the crowd in a standing ovation to both Ms Sturgeon and Perthshire MSP John Swinney. Visiting the debate hall, Ms Sturgeon become visibly tearful as the party played a video showing her “best bits” – including clips of her addressing arena sized crowds of supporters.

She continued: “I think Humza is doing a fantastic job as leader of the party and as First Minister.”

Asked why the SNP lost the Rutherglen and Hamilton West by-election, Nicola Sturgeon said: “I think what the party is doing and what the party needs to do is remember and remind people why we won so many elections in the past almost 20 years now.

“It’s about being on the side of people who aspire for a better life for themselves.

“It’s about standing up and providing a voice for people who are often marginalised… standing up to vested interests.. standing up for Scotland.”

She said it was also about making the connection between the SNP’s drive towards independence and other issues which are a priority for people.

Ms Sturgeon also told journalists at the SNP conference in Aberdeen that she is “concentrating on writing (her) book right now”, having signed a deal for a memoir.

The Scottish Conservatives said Nicola Sturgeon drawing the limelight would be “galling” from Humza Yousaf.

Nicola Sturgeon ‘still the star attraction’

Party chairman Craig Hoy MSP said: “Nicola Sturgeon must be living on a different planet if she doesn’t think her appearance is overshadowing Humza Yousaf’s first conference as party leader.

“Activists and the media were falling over themselves to meet her and hear what she had to say.

“It is clear that the former first minister is still the star attraction at SNP conference, eight months on from when she stood down.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s presence at the SNP conference has only upstaged Humza Yousaf and undermined his attempts to try and stamp his authority on his party.”