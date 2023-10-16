KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Society must nurture energy and talent of girls – not stamp it out of them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Society must nurture energy and talent of girls – not stamp it out of them

Teenage girls in the noughties were taught the ideal body type was ‘heroin chic’. The worst part? It seemed perfectly normal at the time.

Kirsty Strickland has opened up on one of her biggest parent worries.
By Kirsty Strickland

New research published last week confirmed one of my biggest parenting worries.

A study by Girlguiding found girls have much lower levels of confidence than their male peers.

The research also showed that that confidence gap widens significantly as girls reach their teenage years.

Up until the age of ten, there is virtually no difference in confidence levels between boys and girls.

But by age 12, girls are 17 percent less likely to report high levels of confidence than boys.

By age 15, that increases to 24 percent. Girlhood is not for the faint hearted.

Teenage life in the noughties

It will come as no surprise to any woman reading this research that a decline in confidence coincides with the onset of puberty for many girls.

Puberty is a disorientating time for both boys and girls. Your body suddenly becomes alien and unfamiliar and hormones are on the rampage.

But for girls, this unsettling period is coupled with the onset of additional external challenges too, such as unwanted sexual attention from older men, street harassment and crude commentary about their developing bodies.

When you add in the menace of social media, online bullying and unrealistic body standards, it’s understandable that girls’ confidence plummets as they get older.

I hit my teenage years during the early noughties, when magazines marketed at woman featured zoomed-in photos of celebrity cellulite and stomach fat on their front covers.

Courier columnist Kirsty Strickland.

It was a period of time when there was a countdown to a young starlet’s 16th birthday.

There was an air of celebration around the fact she would soon be ‘all grown-up’ and fair game for the objectification some slimy, knuckle-headed characters were aching to direct at her without running the risk of being put on a register.

Teenage girls in the noughties were taught that the ideal body type was ‘heroin chic’ and that you could drop a jean size if you ate two bowls of cereal and a ‘sensible’ dinner each day.

The worst part? It seemed perfectly normal at the time.

When I found out I was pregnant with a girl, I knew I had to do my best to equip her with the tools she would need to navigate this nonsense.

That meant I had to unlearn a lot of the things that had become engrained through my own adolescence.

Praising daughter for kind heart, not just beauty

So you’ll never catch me criticising my own body or speaking negatively about my appearance in front of my daughter.

She has never heard me talk about diets, or weight loss, or bits of myself I wished were smaller, better or prettier.

I encourage her to try her hand at things that seem daunting.

I praise her for her talent, intellect and kind heart, not just her beauty.

She knows that I think she is extraordinary – as all parents do their own children – and that I’m her biggest fan.

The idea that my bold, brave, eminently cool wee girl might one day feel like she’s not good enough or smart enough is a horrible prospect to consider.

Kirsty Strickland and her daughter.

But, at age nine, I know she’s on the cusp of that timeline where self-doubt, low self-esteem and decreased confidence might soon kick in.

So, knowing that her confidence is probably as high as it is ever going to be, I’m going do all I can to stop any of that precious self-belief from draining away.

Confident girls are often labelled as bossy, or know-it-alls, or too big for their boots.

As a result, girls quickly learn to be quieter and more agreeable in order to please others.

What a terrible waste that is. Society should do all it can to nurture the energy and talent of girls instead of stamping it out of them.

Conversation