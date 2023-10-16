Fife Rush-hour queues after Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident Traffic heading for the bridge on both sides was at a standstill. By Lindsey Hamilton October 16 2023, 4.39pm Share Rush-hour queues after Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4784580/tay-road-bridge-closed/ Copy Link Traffic queuing in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The Tay Road Bridge was closed in both directions due to a police incident on Monday afternoon. The bridge was closed for around 20 minutes from 4.10pm due to a police incident but traffic is still queued back heading to Fife and Dundee. The Tay Road Bridge official Twitter account said the bridge re-opened at 4.30pm and thanked drivers for their patience. Traffic queuing on the approach to the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson One motorist says he has been stuck on the Fife side of the bridge for around 20 minutes. He said: “A lot of people are out of their cars looking to see what is happening.” Police Scotland has been asked to comment. More to follow.