Rush-hour queues after Tay Road Bridge closed due to police incident

The Tay Road Bridge was closed in both directions due to a police incident on Monday afternoon.

The bridge was closed for around 20 minutes from 4.10pm due to a police incident but traffic is still queued back heading to Fife and Dundee.

The Tay Road Bridge official Twitter account said the bridge re-opened at 4.30pm and thanked drivers for their patience.

One motorist says he has been stuck on the Fife side of the bridge for around 20 minutes.

He said: “A lot of people are out of their cars looking to see what is happening.”

Police Scotland has been asked to comment.

More to follow.