Hundreds turn out to see David Walliams in Dundee

The TV star was signing copies of his new children's book The Blunders.

By Lindsey Hamilton
David Walliams in Dundee.
David Walliams in Dundee. Image: DWalliams/Instagram.

David Walliams was a hit in Dundee on Monday as hundreds turned out to meet the TV star.

Walliams was at Waterstones in Commercial Street signing copies of his new children’s book The Blunders as part of a country-wide publicity tour.

The 52-year-old stayed for around two-and-a-half hours and signed autographs for hundreds of fans.

Event organiser Lesley Scott says the former Britain’s Got Talent judge and Little Britain co-creator was “brilliant” with those who came to see him.

She said: “We had 200 tickets available and they were sold out.

“A good number of other people turned up on the off chance just to see him.”

David Walliams book signing Dundee
David Walliams signing copies of his book in Dundee. Image: DWalliams/Instagram

She added: “The day went really well and David Walliams was brilliant with the kids.

“He was happy to pose for lots of pictures with the children as he signed their copies of his book for them.”

Entrance to the event was £10, with the fee also covering a copy of the book which retails at £14.99.

‘Laugh-out-loud funny’

The Blunders has been described as “laugh-out-loud funny” by its publisher HarperCollins Children’s Books.

It tells the story of the most blundering and lovable family in history – Bertie, Betsy, their children, Brutus and Bunny, along with their beloved grandma Old Lady Blunder, and their pet ostrich, Cedric.

The other works of Walliams include Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy and The World’s Worst Children.

His appearance in the City of Discovery comes just three weeks after it emerged he is suing the production company behind BGT.

Walliams left the ITV programme, made by FremantleMedia, last year after apologising for making “disrespectful comments” about two contestants during breaks in filming in 2020.

Conversation