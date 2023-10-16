A909 in Burntisland to close for five weeks as resurfacing work gets underway

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and disruption due to the five-week road closure of the A909 in Burntisland to allow for resurfacing.

Repair work to the A909 Cowdenbeath Road, a main route in and out of Burntisland, has now begun.

Fife Council is carrying £287,000 of resurfacing and tree cutting work along the A909.

It will be carried out between Dollar Road and the west of Grange Farm at the electric sub-station.

Carriageway resurfacing between the Meadow Court junction and Dollar Road junction, and will continue until Sunday with temporary traffic lights in place.

A909 in Burntisland to be closed for five weeks

A road closure to the north of Dollar Road to Grange Farm will then be in place for five weeks from October 16 to November 24.

This is to allow for tree felling and carriageway further resurfacing works.

The resurfacing will be carried out weekdays from 7.30am to 5pm with signposted diversions via the A909, B9157 and A921.

The road is then scheduled to be reopened November 24 once all work has been completed.

Limited access will be maintained for residents as well as access for emergency services at all times.

Bus services which use the A909 will also be maintained.

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council’s Spokesperson for Finance, Economy and Strategic Planning said has apologised for the disruption the works will cause.

Resurfacing work and tree cutting to be carried out by Fife Council

He said: “We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works.

“We will try to keep any disturbance to a minimum.

“Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.

“We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”