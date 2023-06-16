£15m plan for holiday lodges at Fife quarry unveiled

Plans have been unveiled for a £15 million holiday lodge development at a former Fife quarry.

Dunfermline-based firm Eden Muir Limited is behind the project at Mountcastle Quarry – next to Eden Muir and Bull Stone lochs.

The site – close to the junction of the A92 and the A91, west of Cupar – is already home to Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park, which opened in 2021.

Plans for the fishing venture originally failed to win over councillors – who voted against the idea in November 2021 over fears about the impact on wildlife.

But this was overruled on appeal to the Scottish Government, which said there would be minimal impact.

Quarry holiday home development could create 40 jobs

Since then, the fishery has launched an annual watersports event which includes paddle boarding, kayaking and pedalos.

If planning permission is approved, the latest investment will include a reception area, playpark and car park.

It is anticipated that more than 40 direct and indirect jobs will be created by the project.

Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir, said: “I am delighted to announce our proposals for the development of new holiday lodges at Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.

“Building upon the success of the fishery, we are committed to creating an attractive destination amidst the tranquillity of the surrounding natural landscape, and our investment in this project reflects our belief in the potential of the area.

“Aiming to strike a harmonious balance, the proposals will be underpinned by strong sustainability credentials, creating enhanced biodiversity and being sensitive to the natural environment.”

Initial proposals have been submitted to Fife Council.

The developer will be holding two events – on June 29 and September 7 – for locals to find out more about the plans.

These will be held between 3pm and 7pm each day at the fishery.