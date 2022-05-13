Fishery plan for Fife quarry overturned on appeal – here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fishery plan for Fife quarry overturned on appeal – here’s why

By Neil Henderson
May 13 2022, 12.52pm
The former Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar.
Plans to turn part of a former Fife quarry into a fishing and leisure attraction have been overturned on appeal to the Scottish Government.

Dunfermline-based developer Eden Muir Limited plans to create the trout fishery just off the A91 at Mountcastle Quarry near Cupar.

It relates to part of the site that was previously used for sand and gravel extraction.

In recent years it has benefited from a comprehensive restoration process, which has included the creation of paths and picnic areas.

The quarry will be turned into a trout fishery.

The pits have also been flooded to form a series of lochans.

Other areas of Mountcastle remain operational.

Eden Muir’s plans to fill these water bodies with trout and install 19 fishing platforms, a pontoon and a reception building failed to win over councillors – who voted 7-6 against the idea in November.

But that decision has now been overruled by a Scottish Government-appointed reporter, who has given the project the green light.

Why has the decision been overturned?

Objectors had argued that the development would have an adverse effect on wildlife, including geese roosting and foraging at the site.

Reporter CJ Leigh disagreed, saying the “foraging range for geese is over a very wide area”.

He continued: “For similar reasons to the above observations regarding roosting, and this wide foraging range, I concur that there would be minimal impact on foraging.

The conservation objectives for the designated sites would be satisfied

Scottish Government reporter

“I thus consider that the conservation objectives for the designated sites would be satisfied.”

It has also been deemed the development would have little impact on the landscape and character of the area.

And with existing access to the site from the A91 being maintained, it has been ruled the facility will not adversely affect roads infrastructure.

Former pits at the quarry have been filled with water.

Chris Richie, director of Eden Muir Ltd, says “common sense has finally prevailed.”

He said: “It’s been a long three-and-a-half years to finally get the project approved and we welcome the reporter’s decision.

“This is the first of a number of phases in our creation of Eden Springs Fishery at this former quarry site.

Vow to create new jobs

“I hope that this permission will now act as a catalyst for our plans to develop further to create a country park leisure attraction.

“Not only is it bringing back into use the former industrial site, it will also create new jobs and become a welcome addition to the leisure and tourism industry in the area.”

Mr Richie expects to complete work at the site by March next year.

