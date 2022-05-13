Dundee United set for bumper 2,300 sell-out against Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United expect a 2,300 sell-out in the Ross County away end as the Tangerine Army heads to Dingwall in impressive numbers.

United’s initial 1,700 allocation was snapped up in a matter of days in anticipation of a European shoot-out.

The Tangerines received a further 600 tickets for their trip north and sales continued to be brisk.

Courier Sport understands that, as of Friday morning, around 150 briefs remained.

However, United chiefs fully expect those seats to be filled by Saturday, taking their following in the Highlands to 2,300.

The Tangerines are already assured European football due to their four-point advantage over County. Nevertheless, there is still plenty at stake at the Global Energy Stadium.

Motherwell lead United by a point in the fight for fourth spot. Should Tam Courts’ men better the Steelmen’s result at Celtic Park, they will leapfrog the Lanarkshire side.

That would mean a later start in the Europa Conference League qualifiers and notable financial benefits.