Developer behind Fife quarry plans reveals £20m rise in expected investment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Developer behind Fife quarry plans reveals £20m rise in expected investment

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir Limited plans to install holiday lodges at Mountcastle Quarry.

By Neil Henderson
Aerial view of Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar.
The Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar. Image: Eden Muir Limited

A developer behind plans to transform a Fife quarry into a holiday resort has revealed the proposed investment has risen by £20 million.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir Limited plans to install holiday lodges at Mountcastle Quarry, next to Eden Muir and Bill Stone lochs.

The site – close to the junction of the A92 and the A91, west of Cupar – is already home to Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park, which opened in 2021.

Eden Muir unveiled its proposals in June, saying it expected to spend about £15m on the site.

Investment at Mountcastle Quarry in Fife rises to £35m

Now the firm says the likely investment is more than double that at £35m.

The development would include a reception area, playpark and car parking – including disabled and EV charging.

About 38 jobs are expected to be created and the firm believes the resort would being about £2.3m to the Fife economy every year.

The rise in the expected investment came to light as a second public consultation event is set to take place next week to outline the plans and gather public feedback.

A spokesperson for Eden Muir said: “The previous figures were an estimation made by the project team; however, following the completion of an economic impact assessment, the new figure is now based on qualified data.

The former Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar.

“Full details of the economic impact assessment will be uploaded as part of the planning application submission and will be available for public viewing.”

Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir Ltd, said: “Our proposals outline a new, innovative, sensitively built, environmentally sustainable holiday lodge pitches on site at the Eden Springs Fishery.

“At the core is a vision to transform the Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park into an inviting and thriving destination that can be used by the community and visitors alike.

“It’s heartening to witness the vibrant activity on the site, particularly in the wake of the recent work completed.

Consultation event over holiday resort plans for Fife quarry

“We’re delighted to see wild swimmers and dedicated fishers actively embracing the resources available.”

The public event is on Thursday September 7 at Eden Springs Fishery between 3pm and 7pm.

Details of the project will also be available to view online once the consultation event has taken place.

A full planning application will then be submitted to Fife Council.

More from Fife

Van driver Sylwester Grzymiszews
Lone women scared by van driver who slowed and made 'crude' sexual gestures in…
Shore House in Culross.
For sale: Huge family villa with grand first-floor entrance in Fife Outlander village
Levenmouth rail link. The track is now complete.
Levenmouth rail link: Fears train shortage could mean just one train an hour on…
Campaigners held a picnic protest over the closure of Doubledykes crossing last year.
Interdict call in last ditch attempt to prevent Thursday's Doubledykes Crossing closure
Kirkcaldy crash
Pedestrian taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy crash
The Walker Cup takes place at the Old Course this weekend.
Thousands expected in St Andrews for amateur golf's most prestigious event
M90 at Kelty
Car crashes on M90 near Kelty as youths throw items on to motorway
2
Lumbo farm steading near St Andrews.
Converted farmhouses near St Andrews hit the market for combined £1m
James Logie.
Fife pensioner broke driver's nose with walking stick in row over village's communal land
Markinch cubs helped with central fife open studios 2023
Markinch cubs and beavers among artists displaying work at this year's Central Fife Open…