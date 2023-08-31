Developer behind Fife quarry plans reveals £20m rise in expected investment

A developer behind plans to transform a Fife quarry into a holiday resort has revealed the proposed investment has risen by £20 million.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir Limited plans to install holiday lodges at Mountcastle Quarry, next to Eden Muir and Bill Stone lochs.

The site – close to the junction of the A92 and the A91, west of Cupar – is already home to Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park, which opened in 2021.

Eden Muir unveiled its proposals in June, saying it expected to spend about £15m on the site.

Investment at Mountcastle Quarry in Fife rises to £35m

Now the firm says the likely investment is more than double that at £35m.

The development would include a reception area, playpark and car parking – including disabled and EV charging.

About 38 jobs are expected to be created and the firm believes the resort would being about £2.3m to the Fife economy every year.

The rise in the expected investment came to light as a second public consultation event is set to take place next week to outline the plans and gather public feedback.

A spokesperson for Eden Muir said: “The previous figures were an estimation made by the project team; however, following the completion of an economic impact assessment, the new figure is now based on qualified data.

“Full details of the economic impact assessment will be uploaded as part of the planning application submission and will be available for public viewing.”

Chris Ritchie, director at Eden Muir Ltd, said: “Our proposals outline a new, innovative, sensitively built, environmentally sustainable holiday lodge pitches on site at the Eden Springs Fishery.

“At the core is a vision to transform the Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park into an inviting and thriving destination that can be used by the community and visitors alike.

“It’s heartening to witness the vibrant activity on the site, particularly in the wake of the recent work completed.

Consultation event over holiday resort plans for Fife quarry

“We’re delighted to see wild swimmers and dedicated fishers actively embracing the resources available.”

The public event is on Thursday September 7 at Eden Springs Fishery between 3pm and 7pm.

Details of the project will also be available to view online once the consultation event has taken place.

A full planning application will then be submitted to Fife Council.