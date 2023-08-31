Dundee and Perth locals threatened with violence in phone scam

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Dundee and Perth locals threatened with violence in phone scam

Three people have been left "badly shaken" after receiving calls demanding money.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Tayside police division headquarters in Dundee
The Tayside police division headquarters in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

People living in Dundee and Perth have been threatened with violence in a phone scam.

Three people have been left “badly shaken” after receiving calls demanding money.

When they have refused to pay, they have been threatened with violence and sent threatening texts.

Police Scotland is now asking the public to be vigilant.

Scammer claims Dundee and Perth residents ‘owe him money’

A spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating three reports of people receiving threatening phone calls and texts.

“They are contacted on their mobile phone by a man who claims they owe him money.

“He demands they pay him and when they refuse, he threatens them with violence and continues to send threatening texts.”

Incidents involving two people in Perth and one in Dundee were reported between August 16 and 27.

Dundee and Perth phone scam victims ‘left badly shaken’

Detective Constable Liv McIntyre said: “The victims have been left badly shaken by this experience and I would like to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to identify whoever is behind this scam.

“If you receive any such calls or texts, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number CR/157756/23, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.

