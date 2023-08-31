Dundee and Perth locals threatened with violence in phone scam

People living in Dundee and Perth have been threatened with violence in a phone scam.

Three people have been left “badly shaken” after receiving calls demanding money.

When they have refused to pay, they have been threatened with violence and sent threatening texts.

Police Scotland is now asking the public to be vigilant.

Scammer claims Dundee and Perth residents ‘owe him money’

A spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating three reports of people receiving threatening phone calls and texts.

“They are contacted on their mobile phone by a man who claims they owe him money.

“He demands they pay him and when they refuse, he threatens them with violence and continues to send threatening texts.”

Incidents involving two people in Perth and one in Dundee were reported between August 16 and 27.

Dundee and Perth phone scam victims ‘left badly shaken’

Detective Constable Liv McIntyre said: “The victims have been left badly shaken by this experience and I would like to assure everyone that we are doing all we can to identify whoever is behind this scam.

“If you receive any such calls or texts, then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number CR/157756/23, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 1111.