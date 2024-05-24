Road blocked after crash in Broughty Ferry

A crash is blocking the main road through Broughty Ferry.

Queen Street is shut after a crash involving one car near the Post Office Bar.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 6.30am on Friday.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone has been injured.

Buses through the area are being diverted.

Stagecoach East Scotland posted on X: “Due to an RTC (road traffic collision) at the Post Office bar in Broughty Ferry, all 73 services are being diverted via Abertay Street, Nursery Road, Forthill Road, Balgillo Road, Ballinard Road and Victoria Road onto Strathern Road.

“Stops between Abertay Street and Strathern Road will not be served at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Queen Street in Broughty Ferry, Dundee is closed between Fort Street and Claypotts Road due to a crash involving one car which happened around 6.30am this morning.

“Motorists are asked to find alternative routes. Thanks for your patience.”

The fire service confirmed it sent two engines to the scene.

