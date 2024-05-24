Dundee Disruption after tree blocked railway line near Dundee Passengers faced delays on Friday morning. By Chloe Burrell May 24 2024, 7:35am May 24 2024, 7:35am Share Disruption after tree blocked railway line near Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4990270/railway-line-blocked-tree-dundee-perth/ Copy Link The railway line is blocked between Dundee and Perth by a fallen tree. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Commuters faced disruption on Friday morning after the railway line near Dundee was blocked by a fallen tree. Engineers were called to the incident at Invergowrie. Services running between Glasgow, Dundee and Aberdeen were affected. However, the line was cleared just after 8am with services said to be returning to normal. Elsewhere in Dundee, a road in Broughty Ferry has been blocked after a crash.