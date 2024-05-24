Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort

The former maintenance manager of the popular Piperdam golf resort has admitted embezzling £5,000.

Christopher Anderson appeared in court to admit the amended embezzlement charge.

Anderson, who has offended before, used company funds to purchase horticulture items, clothing, tools and household goods.

His offending at the Angus resort took place over a three-month period.

He will be sentenced in July when background reports have been prepared.

Abuse of position

Anderson admitted embezzling from Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort between December 5 in 2022 and February 22 in 2023.

He accepted, while employed as a property maintenance manager, he made unauthorised purchase orders from various suppliers and contacts.

The goods he illicitly bought totalled £5,000 in value.

He had initially faced an allegation of embezzling £8,393.40.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie began narrating the circumstances of the case at Forfar Sheriff Court but was cut short by the sheriff.

Mr McKenzie explained Anderson, 35, of Barnes Avenue in Dundee, began working at Piperdam in 2016 and resigned in April last year.

He said: “In order to fulfil his role, Mr Anderson had a password and login to the accounting system.”

Having been asked to deal with the matter on the spot, Sheriff Mungo Bovey halted proceedings.

“I’m not happy here,” the sheriff said.

“I’m going to adjourn for reports.”

Anderson’s solicitor Darren Bell told the court: “Mr Anderson tells me that he is capable to pay that sum back.”

Anderson will return to the dock to be sentenced on July 4.

Renowned resort

Award-winning resort Piperdam includes a spa, a wedding venue, two golf courses and a multi-functional activity barn, which is capable hosting events for up to 700 people.

Holiday-makers can stay at lodges sleeping two to 12 people and dine at the Room With a View Restaurant overlooking Piperdam Loch.

In 2023, English firm Away Resorts announced it had bought Coppergreen Developments, the former owners of Piperdam.

Coppergreen had owned the resort near Fowlis, around four miles from Dundee, since 2016.

