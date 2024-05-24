Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former maintenance manager admits embezzling £5k from Piperdam resort

Dundonian Christopher Anderson resigned last year after using company funds to buy horticulture items, clothing, tools and household items.

By Ross Gardiner
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Christopher Anderson. at Forfar Sheriff Court.

The former maintenance manager of the popular Piperdam golf resort has admitted embezzling £5,000.

Christopher Anderson appeared in court to admit the amended embezzlement charge.

Anderson, who has offended before, used company funds to purchase horticulture items, clothing, tools and household goods.

His offending at the Angus resort took place over a three-month period.

He will be sentenced in July when background reports have been prepared.

Abuse of position

Anderson admitted embezzling from Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort between December 5 in 2022 and February 22 in 2023.

He accepted, while employed as a property maintenance manager, he made unauthorised purchase orders from various suppliers and contacts.

The goods he illicitly bought totalled £5,000 in value.

He had initially faced an allegation of embezzling £8,393.40.

Fiscal depute Duncan McKenzie began narrating the circumstances of the case at Forfar Sheriff Court but was cut short by the sheriff.

Mr McKenzie explained Anderson, 35, of Barnes Avenue in Dundee, began working at Piperdam in 2016 and resigned in April last year.

Piperdam resort
Piperdam resort.

He said: “In order to fulfil his role, Mr Anderson had a password and login to the accounting system.”

Having been asked to deal with the matter on the spot, Sheriff Mungo Bovey halted proceedings.

“I’m not happy here,” the sheriff said.

“I’m going to adjourn for reports.”

Anderson’s solicitor Darren Bell told the court: “Mr Anderson tells me that he is capable to pay that sum back.”

Anderson will return to the dock to be sentenced on July 4.

Renowned resort

Award-winning resort Piperdam includes a spa, a wedding venue, two golf courses and a multi-functional activity barn, which is capable hosting events for up to 700 people.

Holiday-makers can stay at lodges sleeping two to 12 people and dine at the Room With a View Restaurant overlooking Piperdam Loch.

In 2023, English firm Away Resorts announced it had bought Coppergreen Developments, the former owners of Piperdam.

Coppergreen had owned the resort near Fowlis, around four miles from Dundee, since 2016.

