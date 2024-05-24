NHS Tayside apologises to patient after investigation finds medics ‘should’ve acted more promptly’

NHS Tayside has apologised to a patient after an investigation found medical staff should’ve acted quicker when their condition was deteriorating.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) launched an investigation after a family member lodged a complaint about the care provided to their parent whilst in hospital.

At the time, the patient – referred to as ‘A’ in the watchdog’s report – was taking medication atrial fibrillation (a heart condition affecting the rhythm and rate of the heart).

The medication included a blood thinner to reduce the risk of blood clots.

However, while A’s condition was being assessed, a decision was made to withhold the medication.

This, the investigation found, resulted in the patient developing pain and discolouration in their leg.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is the NHS Tayside HQ. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They were subsequently transferred to another hospital by ambulance, where they underwent emergency surgery for clots in the leg.

As a result, A has been left with deep incisions in the lower leg and their mobility has been significantly reduced.

SPSO upheld complaint

Following the family member’s complaint, the SPSO took independent advice from a consultant physician and a consultant geriatrician (specialist in medicine of the elderly).

The investigation subsequently found a series of failings in the patient’s care.

These were:

Failings in record keeping and examination.

The patient suffered pain for a longer period because their deterioration was not recognised in a timely manner.

The board did not carry out a suitably rigorous analysis of what happened, including a review by staff who were not involved in the patient’s care.

The board should have been alert to the risk of the patient developing blood clots after the blood-thinning medication was withheld.

NHS Tayside accept recommendations

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “We are sorry that treatment and care in this case fell below the standard we would expect.

“We have accepted all the recommendations in the report and have apologised to the patient and their family.”