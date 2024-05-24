NHS Tayside apologises to patient after investigation finds medics ‘should’ve acted more promptly’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

NHS Tayside apologises to patient after investigation finds medics ‘should’ve acted more promptly’

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) found failings in the care of the patient after a complaint was raised by a family member.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Tayside. Image: Shutterstock

NHS Tayside has apologised to a patient after an investigation found medical staff should’ve acted quicker when their condition was deteriorating.

The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman (SPSO) launched an investigation after a family member lodged a complaint about the care provided to their parent whilst in hospital.

At the time, the patient – referred to as ‘A’ in the watchdog’s report – was taking medication atrial fibrillation (a heart condition affecting the rhythm and rate of the heart).

The medication included a blood thinner to reduce the risk of blood clots.

However, while A’s condition was being assessed, a decision was made to withhold the medication.

This, the investigation found, resulted in the patient developing pain and discolouration in their leg.

Ninewells Hospital in Dundee is the NHS Tayside HQ. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

They were subsequently transferred to another hospital by ambulance, where they underwent emergency surgery for clots in the leg.

As a result, A has been left with deep incisions in the lower leg and their mobility has been significantly reduced.

SPSO upheld complaint

Following the family member’s complaint, the SPSO took independent advice from a consultant physician and a consultant geriatrician (specialist in medicine of the elderly).

The investigation subsequently found a series of failings in the patient’s care.

These were:

  • Failings in record keeping and examination.
  • The patient suffered pain for a longer period because their deterioration was not recognised in a timely manner.
  • The board did not carry out a suitably rigorous analysis of what happened, including a review by staff who were not involved in the patient’s care.
  • The board should have been alert to the risk of the patient developing blood clots after the blood-thinning medication was withheld.

NHS Tayside accept recommendations

A spokesperson for NHS Tayside said, “We are sorry that treatment and care in this case fell below the standard we would expect.

“We have accepted all the recommendations in the report and have apologised to the patient and their family.”

