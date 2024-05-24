Dundee man left with no money for days after £99 ‘holding’ fee taken at Asda fuel pump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee man left with no money for days after £99 ‘holding’ fee taken at Asda fuel pump

Neil Mooney says he is relying on friends and family to make ends meet.

By James Simpson
Neil Mooney used the pumps at Asda Dundee West Superstore. Image: Supplied/Google Street View
Neil Mooney used the pumps at Asda Dundee West Superstore. Image: Supplied/Google Street View

A Dundee man was unable to buy groceries after a £99 hold was placed on his account for a £25 fuel transaction.

Neil Mooney used the pumps at Asda Dundee West Superstore on Monday.

Since paying by a Barclays Visa debit card at the pay-at-pump station the £99 hold has remained in the 60-year-old’s pending transactions – leaving him without any money.

Temporary holds have been rolled out in recent years by Mastercard and Visa to prevent shoppers falling into unarranged overdrafts.

Neil said he has since been left relying on friends and family for financial support.

Man tells of ‘torture’ after £99 holding fee at Asda fuel pump

He said: “The hold has temporarily left me overdrawn on my account – despite the fact I should have cash left.

“These are meant to be temporary but since 7am (on Monday) I’ve been left with no money.

“I checked online to see if this was an isolated incident but there are others who have had the same issue.

“Surely this can’t be legal.

“If it is then it’s morally wrong.

“It has been torture, checking my account to see if the cash has gone back in.

“If it wasn’t for friends and family locally supporting me what would I have done?”

Dundee United fan calls for change of policy

The Dundee United fan said a lack of assistance from Asda or Barclays since the issue on his account has been equally frustrating.

He added: “I’ve always preferred carrying cash and there would have been no issue paying the £25 as per the actual transaction.

“The actual payment came off my account late Tuesday afternoon.

“I’ve made various calls to Asda and they can’t do anything.

“All I’ve been told is this could take up to 10 days to clear.

“I’d honestly urge for a change to this policy, there has surely got to be an easier way?”

Visa says ‘funds-check will never be taken from your account’

Asda said that because fuel transactions are processed by the payment provider they were unable to comment.

A Visa statement said: “When you insert or tap your card at a self-service pump, your bank will now temporarily reserve an amount from your available balance while you fill up.

“This could be up to £120* (a standard tank of petrol).

“Once you’ve finished filling up, this will be updated, and you’ll only be charged for the amount of petrol you bought.

“The funds-check will never be taken from your account.

“If your account balance is below £120, for example £20, this would be communicated back to the fuel pump by your bank enabling that amount of fuel to be dispensed.

“This means the pump will automatically cut out once you have reached the approved amount (or before if you choose to dispense less).

“This is called ‘partial authorisation’ and ensures you can get the fuel you need.

“This should happen almost instantly but occasionally it may take a little longer.

“Consumers should contact their bank if this is not the case.”

Barclays has been contacted for comment.

Conversation