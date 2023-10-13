Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for motorists travelling on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Resurfacing works will be carried out by Amey on more than 1,400 metres of road on the A90 southbound carriageway.

The improvements take place between 150 metres north of the Inchture Main Street off-slip road into the village, and 250 metres south of the Inchture Junction on-slip.

Starting on Tuesday October 17, the project is forecast to be complete by Saturday October 28.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the work.

Disruption on A90 near Inchture

There will be a contraflow system in place from 7.30pm on Wednesday October 18 and 6.30am on Friday October 27.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Tuesday October 17 and 6.30am on Wednesday October 18 to set up the contraflow.

Further lane closures will take place between 7.30pm on Friday October 27 and 6.30am on Saturday October 28 to stand down the contraflow.

The Inchture Junction southbound off-slip road will be closed during the contraflow.

Traffic for Inchture will be able to use the Inchture Main Street off-slip to reach the village.

Traffic wishing to leave the A90 at the Inchture Junction southbound should continue through the contraflow to Inchmichael Junction and return northbound to leave at the Inchture northbound off-slip road.

The Inchture Junction southbound on-slip road will remain open throughout the works.

Inchture resurfacing to benefit 17,000 drivers

It is hoped the resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 17,000 vehicles that use the route each day.

It comes after essential maintenance was carried out to more than 1,600 metres of the A90 northbound carriageway near Longforgan.

Previously, repair work to the flyover connecting St Madoes and Glencarse was delayed due to the discovery of a protected species.