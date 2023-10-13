Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Contraflow and lane closures on A90 between Perth and Dundee due to roadworks

Disruption is expected to be in place for 11 days.

By Andrew Robson
A contraflow system will be in place on the A90 between Dundee and Perth near Inchture
A contraflow system will be in place. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Roadworks are set to cause disruption for motorists travelling on the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

Resurfacing works will be carried out by Amey on more than 1,400 metres of road on the A90 southbound carriageway.

The improvements take place between 150 metres north of the Inchture Main Street off-slip road into the village, and 250 metres south of the Inchture Junction on-slip.

Starting on Tuesday October 17, the project is forecast to be complete by Saturday October 28.

A contraflow system will be in place for the duration of the work.

Disruption on A90 near Inchture

There will be a contraflow system in place from 7.30pm on Wednesday October 18 and 6.30am on Friday October 27.

Lane closures will be in place between 7.30pm on Tuesday October 17 and 6.30am on Wednesday October 18 to set up the contraflow.

Further lane closures will take place between 7.30pm on Friday October 27 and 6.30am on Saturday October 28 to stand down the contraflow.

The Inchture Junction southbound off-slip road will be closed during the contraflow.

Traffic for Inchture will be able to use the Inchture Main Street off-slip to reach the village.

Traffic wishing to leave the A90 at the Inchture Junction southbound should continue through the contraflow to Inchmichael Junction and return northbound to leave at the Inchture northbound off-slip road.

The Inchture Junction southbound on-slip road will remain open throughout the works.

Inchture resurfacing to benefit 17,000 drivers

It is hoped the resurfacing, which Amey is carrying out on behalf of Transport Scotland, will benefit nearly 17,000 vehicles that use the route each day.

It comes after essential maintenance was carried out to more than 1,600 metres of the A90 northbound carriageway near Longforgan.

Previously, repair work to the flyover connecting St Madoes and Glencarse was delayed due to the discovery of a protected species.

Conversation