Police remain on the scene hours after fire at Perth car showroom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Police remain on the scene hours after fire at Perth car showroom

'There was a pretty large presence on Thursday afternoon.'

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth car dealership fire
Police at Cameron Motors. Image: Kenzie Goddard

Police officers remain at the scene of Thursday morning’s fire at a Perth car dealership.

The blaze broke out at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership in Dunkeld Road at just after 1am on Thursday.

At the height of the blaze they had four appliances at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service cleared the scene at around 3.30pm the same day.

But police remained on the site in the afternoon.

Police Scotland and SFRS investigating Perth car dealership fire

An eyewitness said: “Police Scotland has been at the scene all day.

“There was a pretty large presence on Thursday afternoon with six officers speaking with various people at the dealership.”

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Thursday police were called to a report of a fire at a car garage on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“Officers are in attendance, working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Car showroom fire Perth
Police at the scene on Thursday afternoon. Image: Kenzie Goddard

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “Our appliances left the scene at 3.36pm on Thursday.

“SFRS is working with Police Scotland to determine the cause of the fire.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

Fire crews tackle fire at Cameron Motors in Perth on Thursday.
The fire broke out at Cameron Motors in Dunkeld Road on Thursday. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The dealership remains closed but a spokesman said they hope to be back open within the next few days.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, has said that all enquiries will be directed to Perth Audi across the road until things are back to normal.

Cameron's car dealership fire
Police at the scene on Thursday Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He said: “We expect to be open within the next few days and back to normal but any enquiries in the meantime should be sent to Perth Audi.

“We’ll be back to business as soon as possible.”

Mr Malcolm said that he wasn’t aware of what had caused the fire.

More from Perth & Kinross

Perth's Kenneth Stewart, 72, running his 21st Loch Ness Marathon.
Perth man, 72, to keep running despite being rushed to hospital after 121st marathon
Fire crews tackle fire at Cameron Motors in Perth on Thursday.
Director of fire-hit Perth car dealership hopes to reopen 'as soon as possible'
Gavin Murray of McKays Fish and Chip Shop holding a box containing fish and chips outside the shop.
Can Pitlochry fish and chip shop win 'Best in Scotland' crown?
OVO Energy's former Perth office. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Energy firm OVO planning dozens of job cuts impacting Perth workers
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Christopher Kelly. Strathord Inn, Stanley. Supplied by Facebook/Google Date; 12/10/2023
Chef attacked outside Perthshire pub over 'princely' £10 debt
A height appliance battling the blaze.
Fire crews tackle blaze at car dealership on Perth's Motor Mile
George Dewar.
Ketamine driver with 'bloodshot eyes' crashed car on Kinross-shire country road
Jason Sturrock appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire sex toy thief slunk into house through kitchen window
Balhousie Pitlochry Care Home, where the inspection was carried out
'Unclean' Pitlochry care home given improvement notice by watchdog
Gareth Bale poses for a selfie with Perth student Isla Buchanan at UEFA's Swiss base. Image: Isla Buchanan
Perth student nurse on sharing UEFA stage with Gareth Bale as Scotland cemented Euro…

Conversation