Police remain on the scene hours after fire at Perth car showroom

Police officers remain at the scene of Thursday morning’s fire at a Perth car dealership.

The blaze broke out at Cameron Motor Group’s Volkswagen dealership in Dunkeld Road at just after 1am on Thursday.

At the height of the blaze they had four appliances at the scene.

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service cleared the scene at around 3.30pm the same day.

But police remained on the site in the afternoon.

Police Scotland and SFRS investigating Perth car dealership fire

An eyewitness said: “Police Scotland has been at the scene all day.

“There was a pretty large presence on Thursday afternoon with six officers speaking with various people at the dealership.”

The cause of the fire isn’t known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.25am on Thursday police were called to a report of a fire at a car garage on Dunkeld Road, Perth.

“Officers are in attendance, working with Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “Our appliances left the scene at 3.36pm on Thursday.

“SFRS is working with Police Scotland to determine the cause of the fire.

“No further details are available at this stage.”

The dealership remains closed but a spokesman said they hope to be back open within the next few days.

George Malcolm, group managing director of Cameron Motor Group, has said that all enquiries will be directed to Perth Audi across the road until things are back to normal.

He said: “We expect to be open within the next few days and back to normal but any enquiries in the meantime should be sent to Perth Audi.

“We’ll be back to business as soon as possible.”

Mr Malcolm said that he wasn’t aware of what had caused the fire.