Blackness Avenue crash: Xplore Dundee bus set to be removed from tenement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Blackness Avenue crash: Xplore Dundee bus set to be removed from tenement

The driver of the bus remains in hospital more than five days after the crash.

By Ben MacDonald
Bus at Blackness Avenue tenement
The Xplore bus is set to be removed. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The Xplore Dundee bus that crashed into a ground floor flat on Blackness Avenue is set to be removed.

Structural engineers have been taking away parts of the tenement since Monday to assist with the vehicle’s removal.

The bus crashed into the building at around 11.20pm on Saturday, October 7.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee told The Courier that the bus may be removed on Friday.

They said: “There is a chance that it will be moved today.

“We obviously can’t guarantee that it will happen, it depends on the final clearance of the structural engineers.”

Xplore Dundee has confirmed that the driver of the bus remains in hospital.

Xplore Dundee CCTV footage still to be accessed

The cause of the crash is still to be determined.

The Xplore Dundee spokesperson said: “We cannot access the CCTV because the bus cannot be moved and therefore we cannot determine what caused the accident.

Earlier this week, a Police Scotland spokesperson said:  “The male driver of the bus was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital where he remains for treatment.  Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“There was one passenger on the bus but he did not require hospital treatment.

“The two female occupants of the flat were not injured.

Structural engineers at Blackness Avenue
Structural engineers have attended the property since Monday to help remove the bus. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

“The bus remains in situ and the block of flats has been evacuated.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.”

Local residents shared their experiences of the incident, with one saying that they had ‘never seen anything like it’.

More from Dundee

Humza Yousaf Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla
Retired Dundee nurse Elizabeth El-Nakla pleads for humanity in tearful video from Gaza
A high-rise block of flats in Dundee.
Residents at Dundee multi forced to use bottled water to shower
Will Sergeant. Image: Alex Hurst
Echo & the Bunnymen founder to talk about his memoirs at Dundee event
The trial heard allegations relating to Healthcare Enviromental Services in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Trial of Dundee 'body parts stockpiling' medical waste firm director collapses
Dundee Asda worker Sam Wills and her campaign for breast cancer awarness
Dundee Asda worker who campaigned to check for lumps given breast cancer diagnosis
Items from Groucho's - the former Dundee record shop - sold Tuesday
Boxes of vinyl from legendary Dundee record shop Groucho’s fetch £17k+ at auction
Sterling outlet store Dundee
New Sterling Furniture Outlet Store in Dundee offers discounts up to 60%
HMS Unicorn
HMS Unicorn given museum accreditation status - almost 50 years after public attraction first…
Three striking looks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Street style: Six trendy shoppers in Dundee talk us through their outfits
Billy Murphy and son Liam watched in horror as flames engulfed Luton Airport.
Dundee football fans tell of Luton Airport fire chaos as they face missing crunch…

Conversation