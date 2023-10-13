Blackness Avenue crash: Xplore Dundee bus set to be removed from tenement

The Xplore Dundee bus that crashed into a ground floor flat on Blackness Avenue is set to be removed.

Structural engineers have been taking away parts of the tenement since Monday to assist with the vehicle’s removal.

The bus crashed into the building at around 11.20pm on Saturday, October 7.

A spokesperson for Xplore Dundee told The Courier that the bus may be removed on Friday.

They said: “There is a chance that it will be moved today.

“We obviously can’t guarantee that it will happen, it depends on the final clearance of the structural engineers.”

Xplore Dundee has confirmed that the driver of the bus remains in hospital.

Xplore Dundee CCTV footage still to be accessed

The cause of the crash is still to be determined.

The Xplore Dundee spokesperson said: “We cannot access the CCTV because the bus cannot be moved and therefore we cannot determine what caused the accident.

Earlier this week, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The male driver of the bus was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital where he remains for treatment. Medical staff describe his condition as stable.

“There was one passenger on the bus but he did not require hospital treatment.

“The two female occupants of the flat were not injured.

“The bus remains in situ and the block of flats has been evacuated.

“Enquiries into the crash are continuing.”

Local residents shared their experiences of the incident, with one saying that they had ‘never seen anything like it’.