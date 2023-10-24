Canada Goose thief from Fife caught in street by housebreaking victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Canada Goose thief from Fife caught in street by housebreaking victim

Thomas Dunn made off with a bag of goods from the raided flat but was quickly caught by their owner.

By Jamie McKenzie
Thomas Dunn stole the Canada Goose-branded clothing. Image Facebook/ Shutterstock.
A Ballingry thief who broke into a flat and stole a Canada Goose bodywarmer was later caught wearing it in the street by the man he took it from.

Thomas Dunn, 35, stole other items from John Park’s first floor flat in Ballingry Road, Lochore, including a saw, nail clippers, deodorant and moisturiser.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Dunn, who has a record for similar types of offending, for 22 months.

Jumped out and shouted ‘boo’

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court Dunn was seen at Bayne’s Bakery on the morning of March 17 2021, apparently under the influence.

Mr Park went out to visit his mother in the afternoon and secured his first floor flat.

At around 5.30pm, a female neighbour noticed the front door to the property was open and the middle panel had been kicked in.

She went inside and saw the flat had been trashed, with items strewn around.

The fiscal depute said: “She went into the living room and the accused jumped out at her, shouting ‘boo’.

“The accused was wearing a distinctive Canada Goose bodywarmer, which she knew belonged to Mr Park.

“The accused went into the bedroom, picked up a bag containing various items and left”.

Dunn told the neighbour the householder had told him he “could stay any time he wanted”.

‘Sorry, I was out my nut’

The neighbour watched Dunn walk to the local community centre and she phoned Mr Park, who immediately came home.

Mr Hilland continued: “On the way back to his house Mr Park saw the accused a short distance away on Ballingry Road, at the junction with Westwood Crescent.

“The accused was wearing his Canada Goose jacket.

“Mr Park confronted him and the accused said ‘sorry, I was out my nut’.

“Mr Park grabbed his jacket back off the accused and took the bag he was carrying.”

The Sports Direct bag contained the other stolen items – the tools and toiletries, two small wooden boxes and other household items, including a bottle opener.

‘Little recollection’ of crime

Defence lawyer Ian Beatson said  on the day of the housebreaking Dunn took street Valium and has “little recollection” of the incident.

He said his client is now drug-free, having been blighted by drug misuse and a difficult upbringing.

Dunn, of Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking while on three bail orders.

Sheriff Macnair told Dunn: “You have a bad record which includes theft by housebreaking” and jailed him for 22 months.

