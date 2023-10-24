Canada Goose thief from Fife caught in street by housebreaking victim

A Ballingry thief who broke into a flat and stole a Canada Goose bodywarmer was later caught wearing it in the street by the man he took it from.

Thomas Dunn, 35, stole other items from John Park’s first floor flat in Ballingry Road, Lochore, including a saw, nail clippers, deodorant and moisturiser.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Sheriff Charles Macnair jailed Dunn, who has a record for similar types of offending, for 22 months.

Jumped out and shouted ‘boo’

Prosecutor Jamie Hilland told the court Dunn was seen at Bayne’s Bakery on the morning of March 17 2021, apparently under the influence.

Mr Park went out to visit his mother in the afternoon and secured his first floor flat.

At around 5.30pm, a female neighbour noticed the front door to the property was open and the middle panel had been kicked in.

She went inside and saw the flat had been trashed, with items strewn around.

The fiscal depute said: “She went into the living room and the accused jumped out at her, shouting ‘boo’.

“The accused was wearing a distinctive Canada Goose bodywarmer, which she knew belonged to Mr Park.

“The accused went into the bedroom, picked up a bag containing various items and left”.

Dunn told the neighbour the householder had told him he “could stay any time he wanted”.

‘Sorry, I was out my nut’

The neighbour watched Dunn walk to the local community centre and she phoned Mr Park, who immediately came home.

Mr Hilland continued: “On the way back to his house Mr Park saw the accused a short distance away on Ballingry Road, at the junction with Westwood Crescent.

“The accused was wearing his Canada Goose jacket.

“Mr Park confronted him and the accused said ‘sorry, I was out my nut’.

“Mr Park grabbed his jacket back off the accused and took the bag he was carrying.”

The Sports Direct bag contained the other stolen items – the tools and toiletries, two small wooden boxes and other household items, including a bottle opener.

‘Little recollection’ of crime

Defence lawyer Ian Beatson said on the day of the housebreaking Dunn took street Valium and has “little recollection” of the incident.

He said his client is now drug-free, having been blighted by drug misuse and a difficult upbringing.

Dunn, of Kirkland Gardens, Ballingry, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking while on three bail orders.

Sheriff Macnair told Dunn: “You have a bad record which includes theft by housebreaking” and jailed him for 22 months.

