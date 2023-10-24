Residents escape injury but some pets dead as ‘incredible’ fire engulfs Lochgelly flats

About 25 people have escaped injury after a huge fire engulfed their building in Lochgelly.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the blaze on Francis Street, which started just after 7pm on Monday.

Huge flames were seen shooting from the roof of the building after the fire started on the top floor.

All those inside the 12 flats managed to escape unharmed, however some pets are thought to have perished in the blaze.

A rest centre was set up overnight.

Fire crews were at the scene for over 24 hours leaving just before 9pm on Tuesday after the fire was finally extinguished.

Police Scotland has now confirmed that an investigation will be held into the cause of the fire.

A spokesperson said: “The building is still structurally unsafe and has yet to be entered by SFRS or police.

“A joint-investigation will be carried out, but we are not at that stage yet.”

Amarzid Singh, whose brother lives in the block, said on Tuesday morning he had not yet managed to make contact.

He said: “I have been told everyone got out but I don’t know where he is and no one can tell me.

“His mobile phone isn’t working. I’m really worried.”

Lochelly fire: Residents describe ‘incredible’ scene

Patricia Webster, who lives across from the block, told The Courier: “I saw an orange glow and when I went outside I couldn’t believe it.

“There were flames shooting out the top floor of the flats. There were several fire engines and ambulances.

“The whole scene was incredible. A huge crowd had also gathered to watch.

“The heat from the fire was really intense. I have been told everyone got out OK so thank goodness.

“At one point I was really a bit worried that my own house might be in danger.”

Another resident, Alanna Johnson, said: “It was a huge blaze.

“I came down to see what was happening and couldn’t believe it.

“It was a massive fire and all seemed to be on the top floor of the block.”

‘Traumatic’ fire for Lochgelly residents as some pets killed

Linda Erskine, a councillor for the area, says the block may have to be demolished due to the level of damage.

She says about 20 people turned up at the rest centre on Monday night.

The Labour councillor added: “It is very traumatic for them.

“The flats went up like a tinder box.

“The emergency services got everyone to safety very quickly but sadly some people have lost their pets in the fire ”

Shona Robertson, Fife Council’s emergency resilience manager, said: “Thankfully everyone was safely evacuated from the 11 council-owned and one privately owned flat affected.

“We opened an emergency rest centre managed by emergency centre volunteers at Lochgelly Town Hall to provide shelter and refreshments until alternative accommodation was organised.

“The building standards and public safety team has arranged for temporary fencing to make the area safe and a full assessment of the building will be carried out later today.

“There are also signed road diversions in the area.

“We will now be making sure those evacuated from their homes receive the support they need.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a building on fire at Francis Street shortly after 7.20pm on Monday.

“Some residents were evacuated and no one was injured.

“Police and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service remain at the scene.”

Eight fire appliances in total were called to the incident with five remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning.

From Lindsey Hamilton in Lochgelly

“Firefighters were still at the scene this morning as smoke was still seen coming from the building.

“The top floor was totally destroyed and the roof seems to have gone.

“Firefighters were on turntable ladders on the roof.

“Local residents described seeing an absolute inferno.

“The heat from the blaze was also intense.

“One man was looking for his brother who was in the building when the fire broke out.

“Many of the residents of the block were taken last night to a nearby hall where blankets, food and drinks were provided, but there was nobody there this morning.”