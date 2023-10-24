Exact opening date for Perth Nando’s revealed

The exact opening date for Nando’s in Perth has been revealed.

The restaurant chain was granted planning permission for Inveralmond Retail Park in January.

Nando’s – known for its grilled chicken – previously said it was targeting a November opening.

It has now been confirmed it will open to customers on Wednesday November 1.

Details announced as Nando’s prepares Perth opening

According to the Nando’s website, the restaurant will have 72 seats inside and 10 seats outside.

It will be a five-minute drive from McDiarmid Park and less than 15 minutes away from the centre of Perth.

The restaurant will join other retailers like Costa Coffee and Aldi at Inveralmond.

A spokesperson previously told The Courier: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous peri-peri flavour and good vibes coming to Perth.

“We would love to talk to any charities or community groups interested in teaming up with our No Chuckin’ our Chicken food donation and employer initiatives.

“Get in touch at pressoffice@nandos.co.uk.”

The new restaurant will create 25 jobs for people in the local community.

The Perth Nando’s joins other Tayside and Fife outlets in Dundee, Dunfermline and St Andrews.