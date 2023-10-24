Exact opening date for Perth Nando’s revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exact opening date for Perth Nando’s revealed

The chain, famed for its grilled chicken, is moving into Inveralmond Retail Park.

By Kieran Webster
Nando's will be opening it's doors in Perth soon.
Nando's will soon be opening its doors in Perth. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

The exact opening date for Nando’s in Perth has been revealed.

The restaurant chain was granted planning permission for Inveralmond Retail Park in January.

Nando’s – known for its grilled chicken – previously said it was targeting a November opening.

It has now been confirmed it will open to customers on Wednesday November 1.

Details announced as Nando’s prepares Perth opening

According to the Nando’s website, the restaurant will have 72 seats inside and 10 seats outside.

It will be a five-minute drive from McDiarmid Park and less than 15 minutes away from the centre of Perth.

The restaurant will join other retailers like Costa Coffee and Aldi at Inveralmond.

The Inveralmond Retail Park.
Perth Nando’s will open in the Inveralmond Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson previously told The Courier: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous peri-peri flavour and good vibes coming to Perth.

“We would love to talk to any charities or community groups interested in teaming up with our No Chuckin’ our Chicken food donation and employer initiatives.

“Get in touch at pressoffice@nandos.co.uk.”

The new restaurant will create 25 jobs for people in the local community.

The Perth Nando’s joins other Tayside and Fife outlets in Dundee, Dunfermline and St Andrews.

