Perth’s first Nando’s set to open in November

The first Nando’s restaurant in Perth is set to open in November.

The restaurant was given planning approval from Perth and Kinross Council back in January.

Until now, the chain has been tight-lipped on when it plans to open the restaurant at Inveralmond Retail Park – next to Costa Coffee and Aldi.

‘Excitement’ around opening of Perth Nando’s

But a Nando’s spokesperson told The Courier: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous peri-peri flavour and good vibes coming to Perth.

“We are looking to open in early November.

“We would love to talk to any charities or community groups interested in teaming up with our No Chuckin’ our Chicken food donation and employer initiatives.

“Get in touch at pressoffice@nandos.co.uk.”

The restaurant will seat up to 82 customers and be open from 11am until 11pm every day.

The Perth Nando’s joins other outlets in Dundee, Dunfermline and St Andrews.

It comes as a Haute Dolci dessert cafe is set to open on High Street in Perth.