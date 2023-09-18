Perth’s first Nando’s set to open in November

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth’s first Nando’s set to open in November

The chain will open an outlet at Inveralmond Retail Park.

By Chloe Burrell
A Nando's restaurant sign.
Nando's is coming to Perth. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The first Nando’s restaurant in Perth is set to open in November.

The restaurant was given planning approval from Perth and Kinross Council back in January.

Until now, the chain has been tight-lipped on when it plans to open the restaurant at Inveralmond Retail Park – next to Costa Coffee and Aldi.

‘Excitement’ around opening of Perth Nando’s

But a Nando’s spokesperson told The Courier: “It’s great to hear there is already excitement around our famous peri-peri flavour and good vibes coming to Perth.

“We are looking to open in early November.

“We would love to talk to any charities or community groups interested in teaming up with our No Chuckin’ our Chicken food donation and employer initiatives.

Inveralmond Retail Park in Perth.
Nando’s will occupy a unit at Inveralmond Retail Park. Image: Google Street View

“Get in touch at pressoffice@nandos.co.uk.”

The restaurant will seat up to 82 customers and be open from 11am until 11pm every day.

The Perth Nando’s joins other outlets in Dundee, Dunfermline and St Andrews.

It comes as a Haute Dolci dessert cafe is set to open on High Street in Perth.

Conversation