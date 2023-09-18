Festival of the Future’s must-attend events in Dundee 2023

Looking for something to do with your family and friends this autumn? Then you must check out the University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future, one of the much-awaited events in Dundee this 2023.

The Festival of the Future returns to the city of discovery this year for its jam-packed fifth edition.

The University of Dundee’s flagship festival programme will be held between October 11 and 15, filled with exciting activities that celebrate how creative collaborations between science, arts and culture can change our lives for the better.

This year’s festival will explore the theme of ‘care’ with a nod to the 75th anniversary of the National Health Service.

“There are many things that we do at the University of Dundee that contributes to overall care — care for self, for others and for the planet. This year’s theme of care and the programme that has been curated emphasise the importance of wellbeing and why it is fundamental to our health and overall happiness. We need to hold on to the empathy that came out during the past several years, celebrate our coming together and understand how special that is,” says Emma Preston, the university’s cultural projects manager.

Around 50 events in Dundee are scheduled this 2023, including exhibitions and performances, talks and workshops. There’s something to suit all ages so bring the entire family to enjoy!

Attend these 10 inspiring events in Dundee in 2023!

1. E Waste Jewellery Making

October 11, 1-3pm at NEoN Workshop, Keiller Centre

Wondering what can be done to old and discarded electrical wires, plugs and USB ports? Sign up for this workshop and you’ll learn how to strip the wires, twist and braid them to create one-of-a-kind rings, earrings and necklaces. Book your place

2. Lunch Club

Healthcare and Wellbeing, October 12, 12.30-2.00pm

Nature and Our Environment, October 13, 12.30-2.00pm

at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Tuck into a hearty bowl of soup as you listen to researchers from the University of Dundee talk about projects making a real impact in the city. Find out more about their work on targeted protein degradation to battle diseases that were earlier thought to be untreatable with medicine. You can also learn more about initiatives like Sustainable Dundee and Eden Project Dundee that look after the environment.

Book your place at Lunch Club: Healthcare and Wellbeing

Book your place at Lunch Club: Nature and Our Environment

3. Science Crafternoon

October 12, 2.45-4.30pm at Dundee Contemporary Arts

October 14, 3.15-5pm at Botanic Gardens

Try different craft activities with a science twist as you chat with some of the experts from the University of Dundee. No need to worry about materials. Everything will be provided.

Book your place at Science Crafternoon at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Book your place at Science Crafternoon at Botanic Gardens

4. Cinema Screening: Allelujah and Panel Discussion on Care

October 12, 7.30-9.45pm at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Watch Allelujah, a funny and moving film about surviving old age, featuring a powerhouse cast including Jennifer Saunders and Judi Dench. Stick around for a panel discussion on care with experts from the University of Dundee and the care sector. Book your place

5. Immersion Room CPR session

October 13, 1-1.30pm / 1.45-2.15pm / 2.30-3pm at Ninewells Hospital

Learn life-saving skills in the University of Dundee’s immersion room – a first for a medical school in Scotland. Know the basics of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) with a mannequin and actors as video footage of different scenarios are projected on the walls of the enclosed space. It’s a great way to simulate a wide variety of environments, from road accidents to emergency rooms. Book your place

6. My Friend Selkie

October 13, 1-2pm at V&A Dundee

Rediscover this classic tale of the Scottish mythical creature that turns into a human on land. This new production from What Moves You is a masterful blend of dance, text and live music by Quee MacArthur (Shoogleniftly). Book your place

7. Silent Disco

October 13, 2.15-3.15pm at Urban Beach Dundee next to V&A

Dance like no one’s watching! You’ll find yourself singing along to the popular tunes too as you follow staff from the Institute of Sport and Exercise. You’re in for some happy hormones with this one. Book your place

8. Inside Forensic Science: Unravelling the Madeleine Smith Case

October 13, 5.45-7.00pm at Dundee Contemporary Arts

Step into the shoes of investigators and legal professionals to break down this scandalous case that began as a love affair and ended in murder. More than 160 years later, how would today’s scientific techniques affect the outcome of this controversial case? Book your place

9. Designing Health Futures!

October 14, 1-3pm at Dundee Design House

Join this hands-on creative workshop to make your ideas for a healthier future a reality. Using craft materials combined with a speculative design process, you’ll be able to devise products and services that will allow people to enjoy healthier and longer lives in the next 25 years! Book your place

10. Creative Reactions: Science Meets Poetry

October 15, 12-2pm at Botanic Garden

Be inspired to make discoveries and weave words as you take part in this highly interactive session with poet Giovanna Mackenna and scientists from the Wellcome Centre for Anti-Infectives Research. Book your place

For the full list of events in Dundee this 2023 and to book your place, check out the website for University of Dundee’s Festival of the Future

Need help with the cost of tickets? Email Shabnam Wasim at s.wasim@dundee.ac.uk