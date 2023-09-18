Planet Furniture: 5 reasons this family business has stood the test of time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Planet Furniture: 5 reasons this family business has stood the test of time

How to be a success for 50-plus years.

In partnership with Planet Furniture
Planet Furniture store front.
Planet Furniture has been serving customers in Fife for more than 50 years.

In a fast-paced world of changing trends and fleeting business ventures, there’s something remarkably enduring about Planet Furniture. Launched in 1971, this family-run business in Leslie, Fife shows the power of tradition, dedication, and a commitment to excellence.

For over half a century, the store has been selling more than just furniture – it has been shaping homes and lives.

So what is it that has made Planet Furniture a favourite with customers for all this time?

A personalised experience

A blue/grey suite and table in Planet Furniture
Getting the right suite for your home is important for the staff at Planet Furniture.

What sets Planet Furniture apart is the personalised experience it offers to its customers. Walking into the store is like stepping into a world where each piece has a story to tell. The staff, many of whom are part of the extended family, take the time to understand the customer’s needs, preferences, and the ambiance of their home. This personalised approach allows them to find bespoke furniture that not only fits perfectly within the space but also aligns with the customer’s lifestyle.

Planet Furniture has sustainability at its heart

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, Planet Furniture was already practising it. The company’s choice of suppliers and selling practices reflect its deep respect for nature. It looks for suppliers who source from responsibly managed forests, and their commitment to minimal waste has led them to innovate ways to repurpose or recycle leftover materials. This approach not only benefits the business but also reflects its responsibility towards the planet.

Tables with unusual magazine racks sitting underneat.
Planet Furniture takes great care over the sourcing of its products.

Continuity through the generations

Ben Mercer took over the reins of the business from his grandfather David Morrison. He saw his grandfather’s passion and was determined to carry forward his legacy. His keen eye for design and modern outlook infused new life into the firm while maintaining its core values. Ben used online platforms and collaborations with interior designers to expand the firm’s reach, all while keeping its personal touch.

Planet Furniture cares for the community and beyond

Planet Furniture’s impact goes beyond the walls of homes it decorates. The company is active in the community, sponsoring local events and supporting charitable projects. This commitment to giving back echoes the family’s belief in building relationships not just with customers, but with the larger community as well.

Looking to the future

As Planet Furniture looks ahead, the focus remains on staying true to it roots in changing times. The team are looking at innovative designs that blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics for a wide clientele.

In a world of mass-produced products, it has a commitment to quality, authenticity and handcrafted pieces. For more than five decades, it has turned houses into homes, and made customers feel like part of the family. The story of Planet Furniture is not just about furniture. It’s about a family’s passion, a commitment to excellence, and the artistry that resonates with each generation.

Planet Furniture’s story reminds us that behind every piece of furniture there’s a legacy of dedication to customers and a family’s warm touch. It shows that some things do get better with time.

Find out more about Planet Furniture and its great deals.

