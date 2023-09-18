Planet Furniture: 5 reasons this family business has stood the test of time

In a fast-paced world of changing trends and fleeting business ventures, there’s something remarkably enduring about Planet Furniture. Launched in 1971, this family-run business in Leslie, Fife shows the power of tradition, dedication, and a commitment to excellence.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

For over half a century, the store has been selling more than just furniture – it has been shaping homes and lives.

So what is it that has made Planet Furniture a favourite with customers for all this time?

A personalised experience

What sets Planet Furniture apart is the personalised experience it offers to its customers. Walking into the store is like stepping into a world where each piece has a story to tell. The staff, many of whom are part of the extended family, take the time to understand the customer’s needs, preferences, and the ambiance of their home. This personalised approach allows them to find bespoke furniture that not only fits perfectly within the space but also aligns with the customer’s lifestyle.

Planet Furniture has sustainability at its heart

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, Planet Furniture was already practising it. The company’s choice of suppliers and selling practices reflect its deep respect for nature. It looks for suppliers who source from responsibly managed forests, and their commitment to minimal waste has led them to innovate ways to repurpose or recycle leftover materials. This approach not only benefits the business but also reflects its responsibility towards the planet.

Continuity through the generations

Ben Mercer took over the reins of the business from his grandfather David Morrison. He saw his grandfather’s passion and was determined to carry forward his legacy. His keen eye for design and modern outlook infused new life into the firm while maintaining its core values. Ben used online platforms and collaborations with interior designers to expand the firm’s reach, all while keeping its personal touch.

Planet Furniture cares for the community and beyond

Planet Furniture’s impact goes beyond the walls of homes it decorates. The company is active in the community, sponsoring local events and supporting charitable projects. This commitment to giving back echoes the family’s belief in building relationships not just with customers, but with the larger community as well.

Looking to the future

As Planet Furniture looks ahead, the focus remains on staying true to it roots in changing times. The team are looking at innovative designs that blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics for a wide clientele.

In a world of mass-produced products, it has a commitment to quality, authenticity and handcrafted pieces. For more than five decades, it has turned houses into homes, and made customers feel like part of the family. The story of Planet Furniture is not just about furniture. It’s about a family’s passion, a commitment to excellence, and the artistry that resonates with each generation.

Planet Furniture’s story reminds us that behind every piece of furniture there’s a legacy of dedication to customers and a family’s warm touch. It shows that some things do get better with time.

Find out more about Planet Furniture and its great deals.