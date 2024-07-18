8 reasons why this could be the home of your dreams

If you’re looking for a house for sale in Glenfarg, this luxurious development may tick all your boxes.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

These days it’s hard to find a home that answers both your needs and wants.

But this £3.4m flat development on the Main Street of Glenfarg, a charming village in Perth and Kinross, may just have everything that you’re looking for.

8 reasons to choose a Glenfarg Home:

1. Accessible location

Living in a Glenfarg home will allow you to enjoy the best of both countryside and city living.

That’s because the development is in picturesque Perthshire. Popularly known as “Big Tree Country”, the area is filled with inspiring woodlands, rivers and waterfalls.

It’s also right in the heart of golf country – perfect for avid golfers. In fact, it’s a half hour away from 44 golf courses. That includes two of the most famous golf clubs in the world: St Andrews and Gleneagles Golf Club.

At the same time, the village is well connected so your family and friends are never too far from you. Edinburgh Airport is only a half hour away while both Glasgow and Stirling are about an hour’s drive.

2. Community spirit

Glenfarg Homes’ director, Colin Docherty, says: “The village itself is a phenomenal, vibrant community. There’s a real atmosphere of fellowship. The people are friendly.”

The local village hall is a hub of activity, gathering members of the community for summer barbecues and pub nights.

Last year, when their public bus service was cancelled, the residents came together to organise a charitable company that took over the 55 service to Kinross.

3. In the lap of luxury

Glenfarg Homes offers four different types of apartments, ranging in size from about 842 to more than 1,000 square feet.

All of them have two spacious bedrooms and ceiling heights that are higher than those normally seen in new builds. The contemporary design also includes private and enclosed glass balconies.

However, each flat can be personalised, thanks to a leading supplier that offers a wide selection of products to create any kitchen and bathroom you can dream of.

Each flat also has gold standard sound proofing so you can enjoy your peace and quiet.

Downstairs, you have your private and secure underground garage with automatic lighting, additional storage space and parking space for visitors.

There’s even access to a lift and beautifully landscaped gardens.

For the ultimate in luxury, choose Myrtle Cottage. The cosy stone-built cottage is located in the same grounds but it’s completely separate with its own private driveway off the main street.

4. Safe and secure home

No need to worry about intruders. Your apartment comes equipped with a secured entry system, adding an extra layer of protection that will give you peace of mind.

5. Energy efficiency

If you’re looking to cut your carbon footprint, you’ll be glad to know this development is built with the latest green innovations, including solar panels.

Each flat also has thermal insulation and is heated using an off-grid Calor gas supply.

6. Expert team

The Glenfarg Homes team is made up of professionals who specialise in different fields. Colin is the owner of a digital marketing and creative agency while David Craigie, who hails from Glenfarg himself, is a surveyor and construction claims expert.

They worked with award-winning architect Dan Prosenica and John Ramage, director of a civil engineering company, to build Glenfarg Homes.

With their combined expertise, decades of experience in building properties and meticulous attention to detail, you can rest assured that your home will seamlessly blend functionality, comfort and sophistication.

7. Flexibility

The flats have a starting price of £237,000. But if you don’t want to buy, then you can choose to rent the property. It’s a great option for people looking for a second home or a holiday home.

8. Unmissable offer

When you reserve your high quality luxury apartment before August, you can choose to get FREE flooring or have your gas and electricity bills for the first year PAID!

Visit Glenfarg Homes’ website to book an appointment and experience these fantastic properties for yourself.