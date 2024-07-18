8 reasons why this could be the home of your dreams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 reasons why this could be the home of your dreams

Reserve now and get free flooring or have your energy bills paid for an entire year!

In partnership with Glenfarg Homes
foyer of house for sale in Glenfarg showcases elegant interiors
Bright, airy and spacious, Glenfarg apartments offer luxurious living.

If you’re looking for a house for sale in Glenfarg, this luxurious development may tick all your boxes.

These days it’s hard to find a home that answers both your needs and wants.

But this £3.4m flat development on the Main Street of Glenfarg, a charming village in Perth and Kinross, may just have everything that you’re looking for.

8 reasons to choose a Glenfarg Home:

1. Accessible location

Living in a Glenfarg home will allow you to enjoy the best of both countryside and city living.

That’s because the development is in picturesque Perthshire. Popularly known as “Big Tree Country”, the area is filled with inspiring woodlands, rivers and waterfalls.

It’s also right in the heart of golf country – perfect for avid golfers. In fact, it’s a half hour away from 44 golf courses. That includes two of the most famous golf clubs in the world: St Andrews and Gleneagles Golf Club.

At the same time, the village is well connected so your family and friends are never too far from you. Edinburgh Airport is only a half hour away while both Glasgow and Stirling are about an hour’s drive.

2. Community spirit

Glenfarg Homes’ director, Colin Docherty, says: “The village itself is a phenomenal, vibrant community. There’s a real atmosphere of fellowship. The people are friendly.”

The local village hall is a hub of activity, gathering members of the community for summer barbecues and pub nights.

Last year, when their public bus service was cancelled, the residents came together to organise a charitable company that took over the 55 service to Kinross.

3. In the lap of luxury

kitchen and dining area in house for sale in Glenfarg
Personalise your kitchen with a leading supplier that offers a wide selection of products.

Glenfarg Homes offers four different types of apartments, ranging in size from about 842 to more than 1,000 square feet.

All of them have two spacious bedrooms and ceiling heights that are higher than those normally seen in new builds. The contemporary design also includes private and enclosed glass balconies.

However, each flat can be personalised, thanks to a leading supplier that offers a wide selection of products to create any kitchen and bathroom you can dream of.

Each flat also has gold standard sound proofing so you can enjoy your peace and quiet.

bedroom in house for sale in Glenfarg
Each Glenfarg apartment has two spacious bedrooms.

Downstairs, you have your private and secure underground garage with automatic lighting, additional storage space and parking space for visitors.

There’s even access to a lift and beautifully landscaped gardens.

For the ultimate in luxury, choose Myrtle Cottage. The cosy stone-built cottage is located in the same grounds but it’s completely separate with its own private driveway off the main street.

4. Safe and secure home

No need to worry about intruders. Your apartment comes equipped with a secured entry system, adding an extra layer of protection that will give you peace of mind.

5. Energy efficiency

If you’re looking to cut your carbon footprint, you’ll be glad to know this development is built with the latest green innovations, including solar panels.

Each flat also has thermal insulation and is heated using an off-grid Calor gas supply.

6. Expert team

directors Colin Docherty and David Craigie stand in front of the facade of Glenfarg Homes
Directors Colin Docherty and David Craigie stand in front of Glenfarg Homes.

The Glenfarg Homes team is made up of professionals who specialise in different fields. Colin is the owner of a digital marketing and creative agency while David Craigie, who hails from Glenfarg himself, is a surveyor and construction claims expert.

They worked with award-winning architect Dan Prosenica and John Ramage, director of a civil engineering company, to build Glenfarg Homes.

With their combined expertise, decades of experience in building properties and meticulous attention to detail, you can rest assured that your home will seamlessly blend functionality, comfort and sophistication.

7. Flexibility

bathroom in house for sale in Glenfarg
Glenfarg apartments have elegant and sophisticated interiors.

The flats have a starting price of £237,000. But if you don’t want to buy, then you can choose to rent the property. It’s a great option for people looking for a second home or a holiday home.

8. Unmissable offer

When you reserve your high quality luxury apartment before August, you can choose to get FREE flooring or have your gas and electricity bills for the first year PAID!

Visit Glenfarg Homes’ website to book an appointment and experience these fantastic properties for yourself.

