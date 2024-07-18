Property Dundee semi-detached house with ‘huge potential’ on sale for just £70k The two-bedroom property comes with private front and rear gardens. By Ben MacDonald July 18 2024, 9:29am July 18 2024, 9:29am Share Dundee semi-detached house with ‘huge potential’ on sale for just £70k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5040704/dundee-house-huge-potential/ Copy Link The house in Fintry is for sale. Image: Your Move A Dundee house is on sale for £70,000 – with buyers given the chance of restoring it to its former glory. The two-bedroom, semi-detached villa on Finlow Place, Fintry is perfect for a buyer seeking a home with potential. It comprises a twin aspect lounge diner, two double bedrooms and three-piece family bathroom. The living room. Image: Your Move Another view of the living room. Image: Your Move The main bedroom. Image: Your Move The house has two bedrooms. Image: Your Move The family bathroom. Image: Your Move The kitchen will provide the new owners with the opportunity to create a space entirely of their own design and choosing. Outside there are good sized private gardens, situated at the front and the back of the house. Off street parking is available and the house is close to public transport links. The kitchen. Image: Your Move It is in need of improvement. Image: Your Move There is side access to the back garden. Image: Your Move The back garden. Image: Your Move It is a spacious area. Image: Your Move The property is being marketed by Your Move, who view the house as “ideal” for a family or a couple. Elsewhere, a two-storey flat in central Broughty Ferry has been beautifully renovated and enjoys superb views from its roof terrace.