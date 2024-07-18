Dundee semi-detached house with ‘huge potential’ on sale for just £70k

A Dundee house is on sale for £70,000 – with buyers given the chance of restoring it to its former glory.

The two-bedroom, semi-detached villa on Finlow Place, Fintry is perfect for a buyer seeking a home with potential.

It comprises a twin aspect lounge diner, two double bedrooms and three-piece family bathroom.

The kitchen will provide the new owners with the opportunity to create a space entirely of their own design and choosing.

Outside there are good sized private gardens, situated at the front and the back of the house.

Off street parking is available and the house is close to public transport links.

The property is being marketed by Your Move, who view the house as “ideal” for a family or a couple.

