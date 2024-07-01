Outstanding two-storey apartment in central Broughty Ferry has rooftop balcony and wood burner

A two-storey flat in central Broughty Ferry has been beautifully renovated and enjoys superb views from its roof terrace.

The apartment at 318 Queen Street occupies the top and attic floors of a traditional building dating from the 1890s.

The living room has a wood burning stove inset into a hearth with a reclaimed timber mantle. A flat screen television is neatly mounted on a wall beside the window.

The contemporary kitchen has an induction stove, floating double oven and a built-in wine rack. There is a bedroom at the same level as the kitchen and lounge, as well as a family bathroom.

The attic conversion was carried out in the 1990s and has been modernised since then.

The spectacular master bedroom has glazed doors that open onto a rooftop balcony that enjoys excellent views across Broughty Ferry. It has an en suite with walk-in shower.

Another double bedroom at attic level completes the accommodation. There is a shared garden with drying area.

The flat is located around the corner from the train station, making it ideal for commuters. Broughty Ferry’s bars, restaurants, cafes and shops are all on the doorstep.

Meanwhile, the award winning beach and new waterfront development is just a short walk away.

318E Queen Street, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Blackadders for offers over £180,000.