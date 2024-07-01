Outstanding two-storey apartment in central Broughty Ferry has rooftop balcony and wood burner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Outstanding two-storey apartment in central Broughty Ferry has rooftop balcony and wood burner

The maisonette flat on Queen Street has been completely renovated and is filled with luxury features.

By Jack McKeown
This flat in Broughty Ferry has terrific views from its rooftop balcony. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.
This flat in Broughty Ferry has terrific views from its rooftop balcony. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.

A two-storey flat in central Broughty Ferry has been beautifully renovated and enjoys superb views from its roof terrace.

The apartment at 318 Queen Street occupies the top and attic floors of a traditional building dating from the 1890s.

The living room has a wood burning stove. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.

The living room has a wood burning stove inset into a hearth with a reclaimed timber mantle. A flat screen television is neatly mounted on a wall beside the window.

The contemporary kitchen has an induction stove, floating double oven and a built-in wine rack. There is a bedroom at the same level as the kitchen and lounge, as well as a family bathroom.

The main bedroom has a balcony. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.
There are excellent views over Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.

The attic conversion was carried out in the 1990s and has been modernised since then.

The spectacular master bedroom has glazed doors that open onto a rooftop balcony that enjoys excellent views across Broughty Ferry. It has an en suite with walk-in shower.

Another double bedroom at attic level completes the accommodation. There is a shared garden with drying area.

The main bedroom has an en suite shower room. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.
The Queen Street flat is in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: Paul Nelson Photography.

The flat is located around the corner from the train station, making it ideal for commuters. Broughty Ferry’s bars, restaurants, cafes and shops are all on the doorstep.

Meanwhile, the award winning beach and new waterfront development is just a short walk away.

 

318E Queen Street, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Blackadders for offers over £180,000.

 

More from Property

Thorntons are marketing the property. Image: Thorntons
Single garage for sale in St Andrews with £29k price tag
Langlands is a beautiful home within walking distance of Forfar town centre. Image: Savills.
Handsome 1920s house with 1.4 acres is one of Forfar's finest homes
Bothwell House in Stirling.
One of Stirling's oldest inhabited homes dating from 1500s for sale
A terrace from the flat has views of Crieff.
Apartment inside former Crieff church with beautiful views of town for sale
Rivendell enjoys a tranquil rural location. Image: Rettie.
On the market: Beautiful 4 bedroom home with wonderful garden in idyllic Fife village
10 Norwood is a handsome Victorian house dating from 1895. Image: TSPC.
Handsome £440k Newport home has 6 bedrooms and beautiful Tay views
The Bothy is on sale for £45,000. Image: TSPC.
Chance to own Hilltown 'bothy' for just £45,000
The house on Dalhousie Street was built by Grant Ramsay. Image: TSPC
Carnoustie house built by its late owner has spectacular garden with stream flowing through…
Stylish St Andrews apartment for sale
£875k St Andrews penthouse apartment with amazing rooftop terrace for sale
McDougall House is up for sale
Stylish £1m Fife home with separate garden apartment for sale

Conversation