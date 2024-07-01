Driver, 61, charged after minibus hits pedestrian in Fife village

The driver of a minibus has been charged after a crash involving a pedestrian in a Fife village.

A 42-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee after being hit by the Mercedes Sprinter bus on Flass Road in Wormit at 1.30pm on Friday.

The extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

The driver of the bus has been charged over the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a crash involving a Mercedes Sprinter bus and a pedestrian on Flass Road, Wormit, around 1.30pm on Friday.

“The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

“A 61-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident and has been reported to the procurator fiscal.”